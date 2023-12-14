Robotic Surgical Systems Market Forecast To 2033, By Segments, Share, Trend And SWOT Analysis, Regulatory And Reimbursement Landscape And Procedures

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Dec. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Robotic Surgical Systems Market Size (Value, Volume, ASP) by Segments, Share, Trend and SWOT Analysis, Regulatory and Reimbursement Landscape, Procedures, and Forecast to 2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The report is built to visualize quantitative market trends within General Surgery Devices therapeutic area. The model discusses in detail the impact of COVID-19 on Robotic Surgical Systems market for the year 2020 and beyond. Robotic surgical systems are designed to minimize the limitations of minimally invasive surgery (MIS), as well as to improve outcomes in open surgical procedures. These systems are utilized for cardiovascular, general surgery, orthopedic, neurosurgery, obstetrics, gynecology, and urological procedures.

The primary driver of the market is the increasing number of surgical procedures, propelled by the growing global aging population. According the United Nations, the population of individuals aged 65 and over will be approximately 1.5 billion by 2050, which is derived from a 3% annual growth rate (UNDESA, 2019). Aging populations are at a higher risk of developing a host of diseases and conditions necessitating the need for surgical interventions. This trend will drive higher volumes of both open and minimally invasive procedures, generating increased need for robotic surgical systems.

Each of the covered 39 country's color-coded and fully-sourced market models are equipped with epidemiology based indications with procedure volumes. To increase the data transparency, the interactive excel deliverable covers installed base, new sales volumes, product usage, average selling prices, market size and company share/rank analysis (wherever available). Moreover, analyst comments with qualitative insight offer context for quantitative data.

Key Inclusions of the market model are:

Currently marketed Robotic Surgical Systems and evolving competitive landscape:



Insightful review of the key industry trends.

Annualized total Robotic Surgical Systems market revenue by segment and market outlooks from 2015-2033. Granular data on total procedures, units, average selling prices and market values by segment.

Global, Regional and Country level market specific insights:



Qualitative market specific information is available with global trends further broken down into regional trends. In addition publisher analysts provide unique country specific insights on the market.

SWOT analysis for Robotic Surgical Systems market. Competitive dynamics insights and trends provided for Robotic Surgical Systems market.

Drive the understanding of the market by getting the veritable big picture including an overview of the healthcare system. In addition the Market Access segment allows you to delve deeper into market dynamics with information on reimbursement policies and the regulatory landscape.



Country specific overview of the healthcare system.

Country specific reimbursement policies. Country specific medtech regulatory landscape.

This Market Model gives important, expert insight you won't find in any other source. The model illustrates qualitative and quantitative trends within the specified market. This model is required reading for:



CMO executives who must have deep understanding of the Robotic Surgical Systems market place to make strategic planning and investment decisions.

Sourcing and procurement executives who must understand crucial components of the supply base in order to make decisions about supplier selection and management. Private equity investors that need a deeper understanding of the market to identify and value potential investment targets.

The model will enable you to:



Understand the impact of COVID-19 on Robotic Surgical Systems market.

Develop and design your in-licensing and out-licensing strategies through a review of pipeline products and technologies, and by identifying the companies with the most robust pipeline.

Develop business strategies by understanding the trends shaping and driving Robotic Surgical Systems market.

Drive revenues by understanding the key trends, innovative products and technologies, market segments, and companies likely to impact the Robotic Surgical Systems market in the future.

Formulate effective sales and marketing strategies by understanding the competitive landscape and by analyzing the company share of market leaders.

Identify emerging players with potentially strong product portfolios and create effective counter-strategies to gain a competitive advantage.

Track device sales in the global and country-specific Robotic Surgical Systems market from 2015-2033. Organize your sales and marketing efforts by identifying the market categories and segments that present maximum opportunities for consolidations, investments and strategic partnerships.

Company coverage includes:



Globus Medical

Intuitive Surgical

Johnson & Johnson

Medrobotics Corp

Medtronic

Smith & Nephew

Stryker Corp Zimmer Biomet Holdings

