Northeastern India's 'Lost Jewish Tribe' Celebrate Hanukkah

CHURACHANDPUR, MANIPUR, INDIA, December 14, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Hundreds of members of the Bnei Menashe community from across northeastern India gathered in Churachandpur, in the southwestern corner of the Indian state of Manipur, on Thursday to light candles for the first night of Hanukkah.The Bnei Menashe, or sons of Manasseh, claim descent from one of the Ten Lost Tribes of Israel, who were exiled by the Assyrian Empire more than 27 centuries ago. During their long sojourn in exile, they knew nothing about Hanukkah and did not celebrate it. This can be explained by the fact their ancestors were exiled from the Land of Israel about 560 years before the events related to Hanukkah took place. It was only a few decades ago, after reconnecting with the Jewish people, that the Bnei Menashe embraced the holiday.“The story of the Maccabees' heroic determination to preserve their Jewish identity resonates strongly with the Bnei Menashe, who – against all odds and with tremendous effort – have managed to cling to their faith and that of their ancestors down through the centuries,” said Shavei Israel Founder and Chairman Michael Freund .“This Hanukkah, everyone in the community is praying for the safety of Israel's soldiers and the safe return home of all the hostages in Gaza.”After their expulsion from the Land of Israel, the Bnei Menashe's ancestors wandered through Central Asia and the Far East for centuries, before settling in what is now northeastern India, along the borders of Burma and Bangladesh. Throughout this period, they continued to practice Judaism just as their ancestors did, including observing Shabbat, keeping kosher, celebrating the festivals, and following the laws of family purity. Down through the generations, they nourished the dream of one day returning to the land of their ancestors, the Land of Israel.Thus far, the Jerusalem-based Shavei Israel organization has made the dream of Aliyah, immigration to Israel, possible for over 5,000 Bnei Menashe and plans to help bring more members of the community to Israel. Currently, there are 5,000 Bnei Menashe awaiting their return to the Jewish homeland.Shavei Israel is a nonprofit organization founded by Michael Freund, who immigrated to Israel from the United States with the aim of strengthening the ties between the Jewish people, the State of Israel and the descendants of Jews around the world. The organization is currently active in more than a dozen countries and provides assistance to a variety of communities such as the Bnei Menashe of India, the Bnei Anousim (referred to by the derogatory term“Marranos” by historians) in Spain, Portugal and South America, the Subbotnik Jews of Russia, the Jewish community of Kaifeng in China, descendants of Jews living in Poland, and others.For more information visit:

