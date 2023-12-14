Green Flower Celebrates 50 Partnerships With Universities And Colleges Nationwide

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Milestone Solidifies Position as Leader in Cannabis Education

- Max Simon, CEO, Green FlowerVENTURA, CA, UNITED STATES, December 14, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Green Flower , a trailblazing force in cannabis education, is thrilled to announce a significant milestone in its journey: it has now established partnerships for online cannabis education with 50 renowned universities and colleges across the United States, up from just 5 schools in 2020.This remarkable achievement underscores the growing acceptance of cannabis nationwide, the increasing need for an educated and well-trained workforce within the industry, and the wide array of opportunities these programs offer to students looking to contribute to the rapidly-evolving cannabis landscape.Schools like Louisiana State University, Syracuse University, University of California-Riverside, and the University of Arizona are among those in partnership with Green Flower."Reaching 50 partnerships-and counting-with prestigious academic institutions in 21 states is a momentous occasion for Green Flower." said Max Simon, CEO of Green Flower.“This exciting milestone affirms our commitment to trusted cannabis education and establishes Green Flower as Higher Education's preferred partner for developing knowledgeable and skilled cannabis professionals in this dynamic industry."With these partnerships, over 5,000+ students across the nation have gained access to cutting-edge cannabis education, allowing them to specialize in areas such as cultivation, healthcare, entrepreneurship, and policy. The collaboration between Green Flower and these institutions creates a strong foundation for the future leaders of the cannabis industry, enhancing job prospects and fostering innovation."University of California Riverside Extension's innovative partnership with Green Flower offers a cutting-edge, yet realistic approach to delivering a strong cannabis education for those looking to switch careers or enhance their current one," said Eric Latham, Chief Financial and Administrative Officer at UCR University Extension.“As places of higher learning are looking for opportunities to embrace programs that provide students with viable career path alternatives. We are proud to be one of Green Flower's cannabis education partners. I am not at all surprised to see the success Green Flower has had in striking partnerships with other prestigious schools like UCR."The cannabis education programs powered by Green Flower allow students to learn from legendary cannabis experts and operators online, and students watch video lessons, complete assignments, and take assessments that gauge their mastery of the topics and skills needed to succeed.Each university certificate program takes about six months to complete, while the workforce development programs offered largely at community colleges take just nine weeks to finish. In all instances, these online programs are self-paced to allow students to take them in a way that best fits their own schedules. Upon completion, students get access to industry jobs through their partnership with CareersInCannabis.With cannabis legalization gaining momentum across the country-and with momentum building toward federal legalization-the demand for skilled and knowledgeable professionals has never been higher."Having heard nothing but good things from our friends at Green Flower's other school partners, we expected a successful launch of our online cannabis education programs,” said Abram Hedtke, Executive Director of Professional and Continuing Education at St. Cloud State University, a top school in Minnesota who launched the programs just days after recreational cannabis was legalized in the state in the summer of 2023.“That said, nothing could have prepared us for the immediate, overwhelming interest in these programs from our student population and the positive feedback we have received from those who have already enrolled and taken the courses. With both of our first two cohorts exceeding enrollment goals, we are excited for the continued partnership.”You can register for the six-month university partner programs nearest you here , while more information on our nine-week workforce development programs is available here .###GREEN FLOWER'S UNIVERSITY PARTNERS, as of Dec. 13, 2023 ( )- Kent State University- Bellarmine University- Cal State East Bay- Thomas Edison State University- St. Cloud State University- University of North Florida- Gonzaga University- Louisiana State University- Worcester Polytechnic Institute- University of New Haven- Certifi by Mercy University- University of Denver (Center for Professional Development)- University of Nevada, Reno (Continuing and Professional Studies)- The University of Arizona (Continuing and Professional Education)- University of New Mexico (Continuing Education)- University of Wisconsin Platteville (Continuing Education Institute)- Western Washington University- Mount Aloysius College- Saint Joseph's University- Syracuse University- Northern Michigan University- Northwest Missouri State University- University of Illinois Springfield (Continuing and Professional Education)- Florida Atlantic University (Center for Online and Continuing Education- University of California, Riverside (University Extension Professional Studies)- University of San DiegoGREEN FLOWER'S WORKFORCE DEVELOPMENT PROGRAM PARTNERS, as of Dec. 13, 2023 ( )- Saint Paul College- Mount Wachusett Community College- Borough of Manhattan Community College- Metropolitan Community College- Union College of Union County, NJ- Portland Community College- Elmira College- Joliet Junior College- Bergen Community College- Bunker Hill Community College- College of Southern Nevada- Black Hawk College- Columbia Gorge Community College- SUNY Clinton Community College- Kingsborough Community College- Northern Essex Community College- Community College of Denver- Mt. San Jacinto College- Moraine Valley Community College- Eastern Gateway Community College- Tulsa Community College- Certifi by Mercy University (Workforce Development)- Kalamazoo Valley Community College- Harrisburg Area Community College (HACC)###ABOUT GREEN FLOWERFounded in 2014, Green Flower partners with more than 50 universities and colleges to offer trusted online educational programs that cultivate knowledgeable and skilled cannabis professionals. Green Flower provides a market-driven curriculum that is facilitated by top cannabis experts to offer paramount instruction from within the cannabis industry.

