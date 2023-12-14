Construction Project Management Services In The US: Comprehensive Industry Insight Revealed In New Market Research Report

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Dec. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Construction Project Management Services in the US - Industry Market Research Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.
Construction project management is composed of companies that provide services on an at-risk or fee basis. Construction project managers that provide services on an at-risk basis typically set a guaranteed maximum price and assume the risk of any additional cost, while those that provide services on a fee basis assume no additional risk.
The Construction Project Management Services industry includes companies that provide planning, supervising and budgeting services to construction projects. This includes all aspects of clients' projects, including estimating, scheduling, designing, engineering and contracting. Construction project managers may also oversee community relations, safety programs, labor, cost control and coordination with the owner and other construction specialists.
This report covers the scope, size, disposition and growth of the industry including the key sensitivities and success factors. Also included are five year industry forecasts, growth rates and an analysis of the industry key players and their market shares.
Company coverage includes:
Turner Construction Company Aecom Bechtel Corporation Jacobs Engineering Group Inc.
Key Topics Covered:
ABOUT THIS INDUSTRY
Industry Definition Main Activities Similar Industries Additional Resources
INDUSTRY AT A GLANCE
INDUSTRY PERFORMANCE
Executive Summary Key External Drivers Current Performance Industry Outlook Industry Life Cycle
PRODUCTS & MARKETS
Supply Chain Products & Services Demand Determinants Major Markets International Trade Business Locations
COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
Market Share Concentration Key Success Factors Cost Structure Benchmarks Basis of Competition Barriers to Entry Industry Globalization
MAJOR COMPANIES
OPERATING CONDITIONS
Capital Intensity Technology & Systems Revenue Volatility Regulation & Policy Industry Assistance
KEY STATISTICS
Industry Data Annual Change Key Ratios
