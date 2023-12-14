Gunderson Dettmer Announces Seven Newly Elected Partners

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SILICON VALLEY, Calif., Dec. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gunderson Dettmer has elected seven new partners, effective January 1, 2024. These newly promoted partners serve clients throughout the innovation economy from several of the firm's core practices: Corporate & Securities, Fund Formation, Mergers & Acquisitions and Strategic Transactions & Licensing.



“We are proud to welcome this talented class of new Gunderson partners,” said David T. Young, Gunderson Dettmer's Managing Partner.“They are outstanding lawyers in their respective practice areas and actively promote the culture and values of the firm. We look forward to their continued contributions to clients, the firm and the broader innovation economy.”

The new partners are:

Ben Cukerbaum , Strategic Transactions & Licensing, Austin. Ben represents companies in transactions involving the development, acquisition and commercialization of emerging technologies with a particular focus on AI and blockchain technologies. He also provides product counseling on matters such as data privacy and open-source software. In addition, Ben advises leading venture capital funds on their investments in technology businesses.

Jason Ford , Fund Formation, Northern California. Jason helps venture capital and private equity firms with the formation, organization and operation of funds and their general partner and related management company entities. He advises funds in all aspects of their operations, including compliance with securities laws and ERISA requirements, and related reporting obligations. Additionally, Jason counsels firms on governance matters, including the admission and withdrawal of managers, hiring and departure of employees, and the issuance of carried interest.

David Moore , Mergers & Acquisitions, Los Angeles. David represents technology and other companies in mergers and acquisitions. He advises sellers, buyers and investors in mergers, stock purchases, asset sales and other strategic transactions. His clients have included consumer internet, software, defense technology, telecommunications and entertainment companies, as well as venture capital firms, financial institutions and industrial companies.

Christopher Partin , Fund Formation, Northern California. Christopher's practice focuses on the formation and structuring of venture capital and growth equity funds and their related general partner and management company entities, as well as all aspects of their day-to-day operations. Christopher also counsels clients on corporate governance matters, securities laws and regulations and other aspects of the regulatory framework applicable to the formation and operation of investment funds.

Jose Rivera , Corporate & Securities, New York. Jose represents emerging growth companies and venture capital and other private equity funds. He has significant experience representing both companies and investors in early-stage and growth stage venture financings, M&A transactions, public market transactions and reporting and corporate governance matters. His clients include technology companies from the finance, healthcare, robotics, climate, consumer internet, software and entertainment industries and leading venture capital and other private equity funds.

Sogoal Salari , Corporate & Securities, Northern California. Sogoal represents emerging growth companies in various sectors, including consumer internet, software, health care and financial technology. She provides corporate and governance advice to founders throughout the growth lifecycle, including managing venture capital financings and M&A and other transactions. She also represents several leading venture capital firms.

Jennifer Sayles Okorn , Mergers & Acquisitions, Los Angeles. Jennifer represents technology, emerging growth and other companies in mergers and acquisitions. She advises sellers, buyers and investors in mergers, stock purchases, asset sales and other strategic transactions. She also advises clients on general corporate and governance matters. Her clients include high-growth companies in the consumer internet, software, telecommunications and entertainment sectors, as well as venture capital firms.

About Gunderson Dettmer

Gunderson Dettmer is the preeminent international law firm with an exclusive focus on the innovation economy. The firm serves market-leading venture capital and growth equity investors and pioneering companies through inception, growth and maturity, as well as groundbreaking public companies that result from the global venture capital ecosystem. The firm's clear-cut focus and well-honed technical skill enables an accelerated pace and unmatched efficiency, delivering best-in-class value at each phase of a client's business.

