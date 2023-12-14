Toll Brothers Announces New Luxury Homes Coming Soon To The Award-Winning Silverleaf Master-Planned Community In St. Augustine, Florida

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Newbrook is a gated community offering a wide selection of home designs and exclusive amenities

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla., Dec. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation's leading builder of luxury homes, today announced the upcoming launch of Newbrook , an exciting new home community located in the desirable SilverLeaf master-planned community in St. Augustine, Florida. Construction of the Sales Center and model homes has begun, and sales will start in the spring of 2024.



Newbrook by Toll Brothers is a gated community of new luxury homes, ideally situated within the esteemed SilverLeaf master plan. The community will include approximately 550 new homes, including both townhome and single-family designs. Home buyers will be able to choose from six collections ranging from 1,738 to 4,758+ square feet of luxury living space. Each home will be built with the outstanding quality, craftsmanship, and value for which Toll Brothers is known. Homes will be priced from the mid-$400,000s.





“This prime location provides Toll Brothers residents quick and convenient access to all of the amenities, shopping, and entertainment that St. Augustine has to offer,” said Greg Netro, Group President of Toll Brothers in Jacksonville.“For those looking to enjoy this convenient location combined with the amenity-rich resort-style lifestyle, Newbrook is the ideal place to call home.”

Homeowners will enjoy an amenity-rich resort lifestyle with access to the future private amenities at Newbrook, which will feature a clubhouse, pool, playground, and fitness center. In addition, Newbrook homeowners will have access to the main amenities of SilverLeaf, including the family-oriented aquatics center with two large swimming pools, a resort-style water park featuring an above-ground interactive spray playground, waterslides, and much more.

Located within the top-rated St. Johns School District, residents will enjoy a walking path that will connect to a future local elementary school. Residents will also have the opportunity to explore all the wonders of coastal living with convenient access to an array of gorgeous beaches and historic downtown St. Augustine, as well as abundant options for shopping and dining.

Home buyers will experience one-stop shopping at the Toll Brothers Design Studio . The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows home buyers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants.

For more information on Newbrook call (844) 871-7466 or visit TollBrothers/Florida .





About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 56 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol“TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also develops master-planned and golf course communities as well as operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

Toll Brothers was named the #1 Home Builder in Fortune magazine's 2023 survey of the World's Most Admired Companies®, the eighth year it has been so honored. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers .

©2023 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license. Fortune and Fortune Media IP Limited are not affiliated with, and do not endorse the products or services of, Toll Brothers.

