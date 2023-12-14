(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Publication on December 14, 2023 at 18:30 CET after market closing

Regulated information

EVS Broadcast Equipment S.A.: Euronext Brussels (EVS), Bloomberg (EVS BB), Reuters (EVSB) PUBLICATION OF A TRANSPARENCY NOTIFICATION (Article 14, first paragraph, of the Law of 2 May 2007 on disclosure of major holdings)

On December 13, 2023, EVS Broadcast Equipment has received a transparency notification indicating that Degroof Petercam Asset Management SA now holds 2.99% of the voting rights of the company. Degroof Petercam Asset Management has therefore crossed down the threshold of 3%. The notification, dated December 13, 2023, contains the following information:

Reason for the notification: acquisition or disposal of voting securities or voting rights - downward crossing of the minimum threshold

Notification by: A person that notifies alone

Persons subject to the notification requirement: Degroof Petercam Asset Management SA, Rue Guimard 18, 1040 Brussels

Transaction date: December 4, 2023

Threshold that is crossed (in %): 3% Denominator: 14,327,024

A) Voting rights Previous notification After the transaction # voting rights # voting rights % voting rights Holders of voting rights Linked to securities Not linked to the securities Linked to securities Not linked to the securities Degroof Petercam Asset management SA 707,679 428,241 2.99% TOTAL 428,241 2.99%

B) Equivalent financial instruments After the transaction Holders of equivalent financial instruments Type of financial

Instruments Expiration

date Exercise period or date # of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised % of voting rights Settlement TOTAL

TOTAL (A & B) # voting rights % of voting rights TOTAL (A & B) 428,241 2.99%



Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively held: Degroof Petercam Asset Management has been empowered to exercise the voting rights related to the securities held by Argenta Pensioenspaarfonds, Argenta Pensioenspaarfonds Defensive, Argenta DP Dynamic Allocation and Argenta DP Defensive Allocation. Degroof Petercam Asset Management may exercise the voting rights at its sole discretion in the absence of specific instructions. Degroof Petercam Asset Management is controlled by Bank Degroof Petercam SA. Additional information: the Bank Degroof Petercam SA has used the exemption of the obligation to aggregate the shareholdings (cf art. 21 of the Royal Decree of 14/02/2008 on disclosure of major holdings.

This press release and the notification are available on the EVS website ( ).

EVS values transparency and compliance with regulatory obligations and is committed to keeping its shareholders and stakeholders informed about developments that may impact the ownership structure. EVS remains focused on its strategic objectives and is confident in its ability to deliver value to its shareholders.

Shareholders must declare their ownership in EVS shares as soon as their shareholding passes over/under the 3% threshold (required by Company Statutes) and any multiple of 5% thresholds (required by Belgian Law). Notifications of important shareholdings to be made according to the Law of May 2, 2007 and the EVS's bylaws, should be sent to the company (by email ... or fax +32 4 361 7089) and to the FSMA. The current number of shares (denominator) to be taken into account is 14,327,024 shares.

For more information, please contact:

Veerle De Wit, CFO*

EVS Broadcast Equipment S.A., Liege Science Park, 13 rue Bois Saint-Jean, B-4102 Seraing, Belgium

Tel: +32 4 361 70 04. E-Mail:...;

* representing a SRL

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements with respect to the business, financial condition, and results of operations of EVS and its affiliates. These statements are based on the current expectations or beliefs 'f EVS's management and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or performance of the Company to differ materially from those contemplated in such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties relate to changes in technology and market requirements, the company's concentration on one industry, decline in demand for the company's products and those of its affiliates, inability to timely develop and introduce new technologies, products and applications, and loss of market share and pressure on pricing resulting from competition which could cause the actual results or performance of the company to differ materially from those contemplated in such forward-looking statements. EVS undertakes no obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

About EVS

EVS is globally recognized as the leader in live video technology for broadcast and new media productions. Our passion and purpose are to help our clients craft immersive stories that trigger the best return on emotion. Through a wide range of products and solutions, we deliver the most gripping live sports images, buzzing entertainment shows and breaking news content to billions of viewers every day – and in real-time.

The company is headquartered in Belgium with offices in Europe, the Middle East, Asia and North America, and provides sales and technical support to more than 100 countries. EVS is a public company traded on Euronext Brussels: EVS, ISIN: BE0003820371.

For more information, please visit .

