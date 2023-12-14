Stroke Survivors And Healthy Volunteers Needed To Participate In Dallas-Fort Worth Study Evaluating Wearable Device

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, December 14, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Alva Health , Inc., a medical device startup developing a wearable device to recognize patterns indicative of stroke, in collaboration with the Brain Injury Network of Dallas (BIND), local stroke survivor support groups, and rehabilitation centers, is recruiting stroke survivors and healthy volunteers to participate in a clinical study. The aim of the MOVE study is to better understand how wearables can be used to differentiate arm movement in a stroke survivor compared to a non-stroke healthy volunteer. Understanding that difference is the key to developing a real-time wearable solution for stroke detection, one that has the potential to save many lives.

Stroke affects 800,000 people in the US annually, ranking among the leading causes of long-term disability and death. While thrombolytic therapy has been shown to reduce disability, it is dependent on administration within a few hours of symptom onset. Currently, the majority of stroke patients fail to reach the hospital in time to receive intervention. Understanding the importance of early stroke symptom recognition and timely emergency response, Alva Health is developing a wearable device to recognize patterns that are indicative of stroke.

"Our goal is to enroll enthusiastic stroke survivors, people with a history of transient ischemic attacks (also known as mini-strokes), as well as supporters without a history of stroke in order to demonstrate the feasibility of long term monitoring with wearable devices at home,” said Sandra Saldana, PhD., Alva Health's CEO and Co-Founder.“The results from this study will inform the design of larger, future studies that will rapidly advance the technology toward commercialization, and bring this solution to patients at risk of future strokes."

One participant, Karl, shared their experience with the study, stating, "I joined the Alva Health study because I believe the devices they are creating could help identify the early signs of stroke. I knew there is a short time after stroke when patients should receive medical attention. I didn't have a stroke; I was part of the brain injury control group, but I felt it was important to contribute to the study. I wore the devices for two months and I never took them off, even though I was told I could - for showering or swimming. The potential of this product is that it can provide an advance notice when a stroke occurs and help reduce harm. My hope is one day to see the product released, making a difference in people's lives”.

How to Participate

The MOVE study is recruiting 60 participants, male and female. If you are interested in advancing stroke care by participating in this clinical research study, and you are a stroke / TIA (Transient Ischemic Attack) survivor or a volunteer without a prior history of stroke, please contact Edna Wright at .... Participants will be provided with two wristbands that they will wear continuously for up to 90 days. Volunteers will be compensated for their time.

Disclaimer: Alva Health's wearable device is currently under development and is an investigational device for investigational use only. During the duration of this study, it cannot be used to detect and/ or notify participants in the event of a stroke.

About Alva Health, Inc.

Alva Health is a Yale University technology spinout, founded by a team of stroke experts, PhD scientists, and engineers. Its patented wearable device for the detection of stroke-related symptoms is in the early stages of development, and the company aims to market a device that continuously identifies unique patterns linked to stroke and to quickly connect users with emergency responders for immediate intervention.

Alva Health was the 2021 MedTech Innovator Global Competition Winner, named the Top Medtech Startup of the year in 2021 by MD+DI and the company's research has been supported by the National Science Foundation (NSF) and NIH National Institutes of Neurological Disorders and Stroke (NINDS) Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) programs. For more information, visit the company's website and follow Alva Health on LinkedIn and Facebook.

