CUBCRAFTERS ANNOUNCES YEAR-END CLOSING OF PUBLIC OFFERING

A CubCrafters manufactured Carbon Cub backcountry aircraft departs a remote Idaho airstrip. - Photo courtesy of CubCrafters

CubCrafters Regulation A+ Offering Closes December 31, 2023

- Brad Damm, Vice President, CubCraftersYAKIMA, WA, USA, December 14, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- CubCrafters, a leading manufacturer ofFAA certified, ASTM certified, and experimental category utility and recreational aircraft, is announcing that its Regulation A+ public offering will close at the end of the year.The Company has completed all customary closing conditions and final documentation to close the Regulation A+ offering. New subscriptions from investors to purchase CubCrafters stock at the current share price will no longer be accepted after December 31, 2023.In July of 2022, after 42 years of private ownership, CubCrafters launched its public offering, initially selling common stock in the company at a price of $5 per share. After an enthusiastic response from investors, strong demand from its customers, and the announcement of a series of innovations, the offering price was increased to the current $5.45 per share price in May of 2023. For more information on CubCrafters stock purchase options, interested prospective investors can go to:“As we approach the end of 2023, we want to express our sincere appreciation to our investors for their interest and support of CubCrafters,” stated Patrick Horgan, President and CEO of CubCrafters.“We have made continued progress this year on many fronts as our team members continue to build our reputation as the industry leaders in Backcountry Aviation.”Horgan explained that during 2023 CubCrafters achieved a number of key milestones, including:. The introduction of the game-changing Carbon Cub UL model powered by the multi-fuel Rotax 916iS engine, which will enable CubCrafters to penetrate international markets with the potential to significantly increase sales. The Company will be finalizing the design of this aircraft in 2024 and begin production in 2025.. A dramatic collaboration with Red Bull that drew global attention to the CubCrafters brand with the successful landing of a Carbon Cub fixed-wing aircraft on the helipad of a famous hotel in Dubai. The historic achievement has been seen by more than one billion people worldwide, capturing the spirit of adventure and innovation that defines CubCrafters. As a result of this success, the Company expects to do more exciting projects with the Red Bull team in the future.. Full-scale flight testing of its Electric Lift Augmenting Slats [ELAS] system, patented technology that was awarded two grants from NASA, and which has demonstrated significant reductions in aircraft take-off distances and stall speeds. The Company is currently exploring commercial applications for this exciting new technology.. The Company has incorporated advancements in robotic manufacturing technology that has helped to streamline production and increase CubCrafters' manufacturing capacity, efficiency, and quality. The Company expects these new machines to come fully online in 2024, reducing the time and cost of manufacturing aircraft and aircraft parts.. The recent integration of new infrared (IR) camera technology across all of its aircraft models that can significantly enhance pilot situational awareness in backcountry flight operations, confirming the Company's position as an industry leader in aviation safety. Initially developed for the government, consumer sales of this new innovation have already been very strong and are expected to continue to grow.. The acquisition of Summit Aircraft Skis, including the design, patents, and other intellectual property, has enabled CubCrafters to grow its product line, created a new revenue stream, and expanded the capability of its aircraft to conquer diverse terrain. Adding a ski option makes CubCrafters a more vertically integrated company, a trend which the Company expects to continue in 2024.. The company completed design work and began production of new Government fleet aircraft for USDA. These aircraft, a mission-customized version of CubCrafters' flagship XCub, have been manufactured, flight-tested, and are currently in the final stages of being prepared for delivery. The Company has contracts to produce more of these aircraft in 2024 and is actively soliciting other new Government customers for its aircraft.. Key new vendors for engines, aircraft covering systems, and paint have been onboarded, stabilizing supply chains and allowing manufacturing rates to exceed pre- pandemic levels. The Company will continue to focus heavily on both manufacturing efficiency and cost controls in 2024.“The closing of our Regulation A+ offering marks an important landmark in our Company's journey. The response of investors wanting to join CubCrafters is a strong testimonial to the value they assign to the quality, safety, and performance of our aircraft, along with our company's position as a leading American company in General Aviation,” said Brad Damm, Vice President, CubCrafters.“As leaders in our industry, we are confident the public will continue to look at CubCrafters as an opportunity to invest in a company with deep expertise, superior products and a distinctive competitive advantage,” Damm added.ABOUT CUBCRAFTERSFounded in 1980 by Jim Richmond, CubCrafters' roots are in the 80+ year history of classic grassroots aviation, but the company's products and services are innovative and completely modern. CubCrafters designs and manufactures Experimental, LSA, and Part 23 Certified aircraft. The Carbon Cub family of aircraft redefined expectations for the backcountry flying experience with innovative design, modern materials, powerful engines, and breathtaking performance. The company's flagship XCub aircraft is offered in both nosewheel and tailwheel configurations, and substantially expands the mission profile of sport utility aircraft with higher speed, longer range, and larger payload. The key to our success is our ability to create unique value in the experience of personal adventure aviation. Learn more at:ABOUT CUBCRAFTERS PUBLIC OFFERINGCubCrafters has been a privately held company for the first 40 years of its existence, but is now welcoming new public investment.Regulation A of Title IV of the JOBS Act allows mature startups and later-stage companies to raise as much as $75M per year from both accredited and non-accredited investors and provides that their investments will be liquid to the extent that the company raising capital lists its stock on an exchange or other trading forum. CubCrafters is accepting new investment from investors located in states other than Florida, New Jersey, Texas, and Washington via Regulation A+ at the following link:CubCrafters is accepting investments from non-accredited investors in the states of Florida, New Jersey, Texas, and Washington via Regulation CF. More information about investing via Regulation CF is here:If you are an accredited investor, you can also invest via our Regulation D private placement offering. To qualify as an accredited investor, you must meet one of the following criteria:You must have a net worth of over $1 million, excluding your primary residence. This can be either individually or included with a spouse or partner.You must have an annual income of over $200,000 as an individual, or an annual income of over $300,000 when qualifying with a spouse or partner.To learn more about making a private placement investment in CubCrafters via Regulation D, or to ask any other questions, please email CubCrafters directly at: ...IMPORTANT LEGAL DISCLAIMERTHE OFFERING MATERIALS WE PROVIDE MAY CONTAIN FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS AND INFORMATION RELATING TO, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THE COMPANY, ITS BUSINESS PLAN AND STRATEGY, AND ITS INDUSTRY. THESE FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS ARE BASED ON THE BELIEFS OF, ASSUMPTIONS MADE BY, AND INFORMATION CURRENTLY AVAILABLE TO THE COMPANY'S MANAGEMENT. WHEN USED IN THE OFFERING MATERIALS, THE WORDS“ESTIMATE,”“PROJECT,”“BELIEVE,”“ANTICIPATE,”“INTEND,”“EXPECT” AND SIMILAR EXPRESSIONS ARE INTENDED TO IDENTIFY FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS. THESE STATEMENTS REFLECT MANAGEMENT'S CURRENT VIEWS WITH RESPECT TO FUTURE EVENTS AND ARE SUBJECT TO RISKS AND UNCERTAINTIES THAT COULD CAUSE THE COMPANY'S ACTUAL RESULTS TO DIFFER MATERIALLY FROM THOSE CONTAINED IN THE FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS. INVESTORS ARE CAUTIONED NOT TO PLACE UNDUE RELIANCE ON THESE FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS, WHICH SPEAK ONLY AS OF THE DATE ON WHICH THEY ARE MADE. THE COMPANY DOES NOT UNDERTAKE ANY OBLIGATION TO REVISE OR UPDATE THESE FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS TO REFLECT EVENTS OR CIRCUMSTANCES AFTER SUCH DATE OR TO REFLECT THE OCCURRENCE OF UNANTICIPATED EVENTS. AN OFFERING STATEMENT REGARDING INVESTING IN CUBCRAFTERS HAS BEEN FILED WITH THE SEC FOR THE REGULATION A OFFERING. TO THE EXTENT THAT THE SEC HAS QUALIFIED THE OFFERING STATEMENT, IT ONLY MEANS THAT THE COMPANY MAY MAKE SALES OF THE SECURITIES DESCRIBED IN THAT STATEMENT. IT DOES NOT MEAN THAT THE SEC HAS APPROVED, PASSED UPON THE MERITS OF THE INVESTMENT, OR PASSED UPON THE ACCURACY OR COMPLETENESS OF THE INFORMATION IN THE OFFERING STATEMENT OR OTHER DOCUMENTS. YOU MAY OBTAIN A COPY OF THE REGULATION A OFFERING CIRCULAR, OR ANY OF THE OTHER OFFERING MATERIALS, ON THE SEC WEBSITE OR FROM US AT THE LINKS ABOVE. YOU SHOULD READ ALL APPLICABLE OFFERING MATERIALS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENTS.

