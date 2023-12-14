USCIS Approves Form I-956F Exemplar Application For Twin Lakes Georgia Rural EB-5 Project

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, December 14, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- EB5AN, a leading EB-5 investment fund manager, regional center operator, and consultancy firm, is pleased to announce that USCIS has approved the Form I-956F exemplar application for its Twin Lakes Georgia rural EB-5 project.



“We are thrilled to have I-956F approval for Twin Lakes Georgia,” said Sam Silverman, a managing partner of EB5AN.“With the project now approved by USCIS, its EB-5 investors can rest easier knowing this major milestone has been reached.”



Form I-956F approval means that the project's documents have been reviewed by USCIS and were found to be compliant with the EB-5 program. This means that USCIS accepted Twin Lakes Georgia's rural designation, job creation methodology, and other key project features.



Silverman added,“Twin Lakes Georgia has always been a low-risk project with the Kolter Group as the developer and all jobs already created. Now, with USCIS project approval, the immigration risk to EB-5 investors really couldn't be lower. As long as an EB-5 investor in Twin Lakes Georgia is admissible and can prove a legal source of funds, he or she should receive a permanent Green Card.”



Under the EB-5 program, projects are required to file Form I-956F. If this project application is not approved by USCIS, the project's EB-5 investors will be denied Green Cards.



“While EB5AN has a perfect record of compliance with USCIS, we never take any project application for granted,” said Mike Schoenfeld, the other managing partner of EB5AN.“Until USCIS approves Form I-956F, a little uncertainty remains. Now, with this approval for Twin Lakes Georgia, USCIS has accepted the project as compliant. This is wonderful news for our EB-5 investors.”



Twin Lakes Georgia is a best-in-class rural EB-5 project. The project is the development of a 1,300 single-family home community with amenities for active adults age 55+. Enough jobs have already been created through construction for all of the project's current EB-5 investors. Home sales are strong, and the project is already profitable.



The project is being developed by the Kolter Group, one of the largest private home developers in the Southeast. Kolter has a perfect track record of completing its projects and repaying its debts. All EB-5 investments in Kolter projects have either been repaid or remain in good standing.



*****



Created in 1990, the EB-5 Immigrant Investor Visa has long been a gateway to the United States for foreign nationals living abroad, as well as for those already working or studying in the U.S. on nonimmigrant visas, including H-1B, L-1B, and F-1. Thousands of families from all over the world have successfully immigrated by making a job-creating investment in a U.S.-based business enterprise. The EB-5 program has facilitated billions of dollars of foreign direct investment into the United States and created tens of thousands of jobs over the last three decades.



EB5AN is an internationally known EB-5 investment fund manager, regional center operator, and consultancy that has facilitated more than $1.0 billion of investment under the EB-5 Immigrant Investor Visa program. EB5AN works with firms in multiple industries to create high-quality direct and regional center-sponsored investment offerings throughout the United States, with a total development cost exceeding $4.1 billion. EB5AN's portfolio of low-risk investments in world-class business ventures has served over 2,300 immigrant investors from more than 60 countries.



