CD Bioglyco Announces Festive Season Promotion For Researchers Worldwide

SHIRLEY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, December 14, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- CD BioGlyco , a leading innovator in glycobiology products and services, is ringing in the holiday season with a special promotion designed to help researchers elevate their scientific pursuits. From December 4, 2023 to Jan 31, 2024, enjoy exclusive discounts and bundled offers across their extensive portfolio of high-quality glycobiology solutions.CD BioGlyco specializes in an extensive array of products related to glycobiology, aimed at furthering research in this field. Its commitment extends to delivering expertise scientific research support to global clientele. Leveraging groundbreaking approaches to design, tailor-made synthesis, and analysis within the realm of glycobiology, CD BioGlyco's unmatched proficiency is poised to streamline the drug development journey for its clients, ultimately saving them both time and expenses.Based on the information on the official website of CD BioGlyco, customers who purchase products or services in this promotional period can get up to 20% off. This two-month promotion enables researchers unlock the mysteries of glycans while enjoying significant savings on a range of essential tools.According to Anna, one of the representative speakers from CD BioGlyco, the discounts are also valid for their hot products including nucleosides and nucleotides, carbohydrate antigen , lectin products, enzymes, lipopolysaccharides, carbohydrates, as well as natural products, and popular services like glycol synthesis platform, glycomics, glycoproteomics, glycobiology microarray platform, glyco-based vaccine development , glycosylation site-specific antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) development platform, etc.“Looking back on 2023, we have enlarged most of product portfolio and established several new platforms as well as solutions to better serve your goals. We have exhibited at some industry conferences like SFG 2023, which granted further understanding between us.” Said Anna,“We can't achieve so much without the help of you all. So, we offer on our most popular items in time for the holidays. We wish you all the best this holiday season and in the coming2024.”Visit to explore the full range of promotion offerings provided by CD BioGlyco.About CD BioGlycoCD BioGlyco is a leading provider of specialized products and services catering to the rapidly growing field of glycobiology. Driven by innovation and quality, CD BioGlyco empowers researchers worldwide to unlock the complexities of glycans and their critical roles in human health and disease. Their comprehensive portfolio includes enzymes, carbohydrate, glycans, glycoprotein analysis, and custom services, providing researchers with the resources they need to advance their scientific endeavors.

