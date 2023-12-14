Desalination For Agriculture Finally Possible

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

In Info-Box 1 Water needs and its average cost based on a desalination price of 0.50 US$ per cubic meter. The price of desalinated water alone exceeds the selling price of the crop. In contrastScientechnix breakthrough makes desalination cost acceptable for irrigation.

This PR delves into the problems of modern agriculture, focusing on grain production, and on desalination, finally affordable as a solution to irrigation.

PARIS, FRANCE, December 14, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- IntroductionCereal agriculture, essential to our food, faces a major challenge: water management. However, agriculture is the backbone of human civilization, providing the essential food needed for our survival. This article delves into the complexities of modern agriculture, focusing on grain production, the challenges of food distribution, and the desalination finally available as a solution to water scarcity.1. The Vital Importance of Agriculture to MankindAgriculture is not just about food production; it also shapes our societies, economies, and environments. It is crucial not only for food security but also for job creation, economic development, and sustainable management of natural resources.2. The Top 10 Most Cultivated Grains: Water and Energy CostsGrains are at the heart of global agriculture. A table showing the top 10 types of grains, their water consumption, and cost is displayed in Info-Box 1.3. Sufficient Food Production in Theory, but Famine in RealityAlthough global grain production is theoretically sufficient to meet basic food needs, the reality is different. Famine persists in many parts of the world, mainly due to the unequal distribution of food resources, conflicts, poverty, and climate change.4. Famine due to the Inability to produce Food and Water locallyFamine is often exacerbated by the inability to produce enough food and water in regions where needs are most acute. Logistical challenges, inadequate infrastructure, and unfavorable climatic conditions contribute to this inability.5. The new Paradigm of Scientechnix : Desalination at a Cost acceptable for Agriculture and in a sustainable WayScientechnix, a research and development company, offers a technology that aligns with the urgent global mandate for international net-zero pollution strategies. This technology not only promises to revolutionize desalination but also comes with comprehensive assurances in water desalination for agriculture.ConclusionGlobal agriculture faces complex challenges. While grain production is sufficient in theory, the reality of famine highlights the challenges of distribution and access to water. Scientechnix breakthrough in desalination offers the technological and economic advancements needed to make it viable on a large scale for agriculture. By solving these global challenges, Scientechnix proposes to make integrated approach, combining technological innovation, enlightened policies, and international cooperation to solve agriculture water needs in particular through desalination, anywhere and in any quantity.About Prof. Dr. Alain Elayi:Renowned Physicist, Prof. Dr. Alain Elayi worked with major institutes and nuclear companies such as EDF and Electrabel. He invented a new desalination technology called MUDT ( Multitasking Unconventional Desalination Technology ), an ecofriendly and affordable desalination technology.Personal websiteAbout Scientechnix:Created in 1990, Scientechnix is a research company devoted to industrial applications. All the company's income was devoted to research, until the invention of MUDT, its last achievement for desalination.

