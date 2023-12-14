Independent Financial Group Sponsors Promises2kids' Guardian Scholars Winter Wonderland Party

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SAN DIEGO, Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

Independent Financial Group, LLC (IFG), a San Diego-based independent broker-dealer, is sponsoring the Promises2Kids Guardian Scholars Winter Wonderland holiday party on Wednesday, December 13th at Building 177 at Liberty Station in the Point Loma community of San Diego. The party will feature students from Promises2Kids' Guardian Scholar program, which awards scholarships and coordinates mentoring for local foster youth to pursue higher education.

IFG's sponsorship of the Winter Wonderland event caps off a year of support for Promises2Kids and their mission to serve current and former foster youth in San Diego. IFG presented Promises2Kids with a $58,500 donation in conjunction with their annual National Conference, held in Carlsbad in August. IFG also donated $100,000 to Promises2Kids from 2021-2022 as part of their annual charitable giving.

"We are thrilled to be sponsoring Promises2Kids' Guardian Scholars holiday party," said IFG Co-founder David Fischer. "We know how important this program is for supporting foster youth in their pursuit of higher education, and we can't think of a better way to celebrate this year's cohort of students and the accomplishments of Promises2Kids and their donor community."

To date, IFG has donated over one million dollars to children-focused charitable organizations operating in San Diego and California, including Just in Time for Foster Youth, the Challenged Athletes Foundation, the Mitchell Thorp Foundation, and Wayfinder Family Services.

About Promises2Kids

Promises2Kids

responds to the needs of foster children and those who have been removed from their home due to abuse and neglect. To learn more, visit promises2kids.

About Independent Financial Group



Independent Financial Group, LLC (IFG) is a privately held independent broker-dealer based in San Diego, California. Founded in 2003, IFG provides an array of business solutions supporting more than 625 independent financial professionals across 410 offices nationwide. IFG was named among the "Fastest Growing Private Companies in the US" by Inc. 5000 in 2020, for the eighth time since 2010. San Diego Business Journal ranked IFG #7 among the Largest Private Companies in San Diego in 2022. In 2023, IFG was ranked 17th largest among national independent broker-dealers by Financial Advisor Magazine, based on revenue.

To learn more about IFG, visit ifgsd.

