BACK BY POPULAR DEMAND: DANCING WITH THE STARS SEASON 32 CHAMPION VAL CHMERKOVSKIY RETURNS TO SAVOR AFTER HOURS

SAVOR After Hours Returns to Napa.

Napa's wine show returns in 2024.

Napa Valley's Hit Cabaret Show Returns August 1, 2024; Tickets On Sale Now

- Val ChmerkovskiyNAPA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 14, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- SAVOR After Hours, starring dance sensation and three-time winner of Dancing with the Stars Val Chmerkovskiy, will return to Napa beginning August 1, 2024 after electrifying audiences last summer at JaM Cellars Ballroom. From producers MagicSpace Entertainment and Mark Swanhart comes Napa Valley's one-of-a-kind theatrical cabaret show. Tickets are on sale now and available at . View the announcement video here.“My family loved living in Napa last summer so we are thrilled to return again with SAVOR After Hours in August," says Chmerkovskiy, who recently won Season 32 of“Dancing with the Stars” (with dance partner Xochitl Gomez). "Napa is a truly remarkable region that was the perfect fit for our show. I look forward to reconnecting with everyone who came out to support us before, while introducing the show to new audiences around the one and only Napa Valley."“We are ecstatic to bring this show back to Napa for a triumphant return to where it all started,” says Director and Creator Mark“Swany” Swanhart. "Val is an incredible artist and partner to work with and we look forward to audiences experiencing this truly unique show.”SAVOR After Hours is an intimate experience of the senses filled with dance, passion, and the art of savoring every single moment. Hailed by Broadway World as "Sensory Perfection", SAVOR After Hours is the perfect blend of flawless choreography and high-energy entertainment that will leave you awestruck. An exquisite production crafted exclusively for Napa, the show draws inspiration from the valley's vintners and wineries. To complement this experience, carefully selected wines from the region will be offered for purchase at each event.Chmerkovskiy is a professional dancer, host, author and television personality. The 14-time U.S. National Champion and two-time World Dance Champion rose to stardom as a fan-favorite professional and eventual three-time winner on the hit series“Dancing with the Stars.”SAVOR After Hours was created and directed by Mark“Swany” Swanhart who has an extensive entertainment career as an accomplished choreographer, writer, director and producer for stage, film and television. His endeavors include Celine Dion, Dancing with the Stars Live Tour, and Baz Luhrmann's production of Puccini's La Boheme.For SAVOR After Hours tickets, showtimes and more information, visit .Media Assets: view and download press images here .About MagicSpace EntertainmentMagicSpace Entertainment, a LiveCo Company, is a boutique producing and presenting firm focused on first-class properties and productions. Based in Park City, UT, the company has produced and presented national tours, Broadway shows, concerts, museum exhibits and sporting events worldwide for over 40 years with a powerhouse producing team focused on providing creative, marketing, and general management expertise.

