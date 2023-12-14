Manchukuo Order Of The Illustrious Dragon Medal Set From General Douglas Macarthur's Japan Occupation Force On Auction

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

TALLAHASSEE, FL, UNITED STATES, December 14, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Scarce Manchukuo / Japan Order of the Illustrious Dragon Grand Cordon Medal Set - Cased ("LUNG-KUANG TA-SHOU CHANG") heads to auction with Centurion Auctions on December 16, 2023. The Grand Cordon Order of the Illustrious Dragon was an award created by the Japanese Puppet Empire of Manchukuo (Manchuria) in March of 1934. Between 1934-1945 it is reported that only 33 were awarded. Known recipients include Hideki Tojo, Maximiliano Hernández Martínez, and Emperor Puyi. This medal set was brought back from Japan by civil employee Robbie Ashlock (September 3, 1906 - May 8, 1990), who worked as a Secretary and Stenographer with US Army General Douglas MacArthur's post-WWII Japan occupation force from about 1946-1949. The set was gifted to Ashlock for her many years of dedicated work on the occupation force. It is consigned by Ashlock's family.The Manchukuo / Japan Order of the Illustrious Dragon Grand Cordon Medal Set is offered as lot 102402 of the auction and carries a pre-sale estimate of $10,000-20,000.The auction is open to the public and all are welcome to participate. Those interested in bidding on the medal set or wanting to learn more should visit the auction details page .Following her service with MacArthur's post-WWII Japan occupation force, Ashlock returned to the United States onboard USAT Fred C. Ainsworth in 1949 (copy of ship's manifest reflecting her name included with lot).Illustrious Dragon Grand Cordon Medal Set - Cased includes:(1) Order of the Illustrious Dragon Breast Star. Convexed, eight-pointed, silver gilted star featuring bursting rays partitioned by shorter green enameled rays. A five-clawed, detailed dragon lies in the center in relief on a blue enamel background encompassed by 28 red jewels and five auspicious clouds. The reverse presents four engraved characters translating to "Order of Merit Decoration", dual fixed pins, a single hinged pin with closure and four domed rivets. Size: 86 x 86mm. Weight: 117g.(1) Order of the Illustrious Dragon Sash Badge. Similar to the breast badge, the sash badge features an eight-pointed, silver gilted star featuring bursting rays divided by shorter green enameled rays. A five-clawed, detailed dragon imposed in the center in relief on a blue enamel backing, encompassed by 28 red jewels and five auspicious clouds. The reverse presents four rivets and four engraved characters translating to "Order of Merit Decoration". The badge is attached to a green enameled, auspicious cloud via a hinged pin. Linked to the badge is a plated steel necklace chain. Size: 69 x 70. Weight: 92g.(1) White and "Morning Glory Blue" watered silk sash with rosette.(1) White and "Morning Glory Blue" Lapel Rosette.(1) Original Fitted Award Box. Black lacquered, wood construction with purple velvet lining. The lid features golden characters and the Emblem of the Emperor of Manchukuo.Also included are the following pieces of provenance / documentation:- Original photo of Robbie Ashlock working in Japan as part of the occupation force. Dated to back February 28, 1947.- A copy of the First Class ship manifest for U.S.A.T. Fred C. Ainsworth. Departing Yokohama Japan on March 4, 1949 and Arriving Seattle USA on March 16, 1949. Robbie Ashlock is listed as passenger #7 on the ship manifest. This is her return trip after working many years on the occupation force of General Douglas MacArthur.- Original Christmas / New Years card Robbie Ashlock sent on November 29, 1948 to her nephew Ray Cannon. She has handwritten on the back "29 Nov. 48 Hi Ray: Best Xmas ever - Wish I could be there too! Get something you need.... Nothing here to buy for the boys at the P.X. Love, Rob".- A copy of a family genealogy letter typed in 1977 by Mae Ashlock. Mentions Robbie Ashlock was expected to be born a boy and was to be named for Robert Lee (after her Grandfather). Being she was born a girl, she was given the name Robbie instead. The letter goes on to mention Robbie going to live in Tokyo Japan to serve on General Douglas MacArthur's occupation force as a civil employee.Centurion Auctions is an industry leader in the evaluation, marketing, and sale of wartime military memorabilia and firearms. Centurion serves a global audience of collectors and sellers.

