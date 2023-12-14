Doug Fiefia Announces Candidacy For Utah House Of Representatives

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Doug Fiefia, Republican, will run for Utah House District 48.

Fiefia priorities include protecting family unit, education, and developing AI policy

- Doug Fiefia HERRIMAN, UTAH, UNITED STATES , December 14, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Herriman small business owner and community leader, Doug Fiefia , Republican, formally announced Saturday his candidacy for the Utah House of Representatives, District 48.“Citizens of Herriman, Riverton and South Jordan comprising District 48 deserve a stronger voice in the Utah House,” said Fiefia.“I am confident I have the experience and vision necessary to be an effective representative for the people of the District.”Fiefia's priorities include protecting the family unit, increasing educational opportunities and school choice, forward thinking growth and infrastructure, and developing public policy for artificial intelligence (AI).If elected, Fiefia will become the second Polynesian state legislator in Utah's history, second only to his uncle, Phil Uipi, who served in the State House of Representatives as a Republican from 1992-1994.Fiefia's parents immigrated to the United States in the late 1970's with hopes of living the American Dream and made Utah their home.“I'm living proof that the American Dream is real,” said Fiefia.“That same American Dream is at risk of fading for the next generation, and that is why I've decided to run for the Utah House of Representatives.”In addition to owning and running SOJO Construction, a local construction company, Fiefia works in technology sales for Google. He is a former two-term student body president of Utah State University, where he earned bachelor's degrees in business administration and marketing. He went on to earn an MBA at Rice University. Fiefia and his wife Jocelyn live in Herriman with their four children.Fiefia's announcement video reached over 100,000 combined views across multiple social media platforms. Those interested in learning more or getting involved with his campaign can visit dougfiefia.###

