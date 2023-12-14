Mesothelioma Options Help Center Of Kentucky - The Steinberg Law Group Mesothelioma & Asbestos Lung Cancer Lawyers

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY, USA, December 14, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Our Mesothelioma Options Help Center of Kentucky is dedicated to providing top quality legal and medical assistance to those stricken with mesothelioma or asbestos -related lung cancer . Anyone wishing to discuss their legal and/or medical options should call (888) 891-2200 to speak directly with an attorney from the Steinberg Law Group.The Steinberg Law Group has decades of experience in handling mesothelioma and other asbestos-related cases. With offices in New York, California and Texas, the Steinberg Law Group has a national footprint that helps win the best possible financial compensation for clients.Typically, asbestos exposure will have occurred sometime between the 1950s and the 1980s. Some of the most prevalent professions that encountered large quantities of asbestos include power plant workers, maritime workers, industrial workers, plumbers, pipefitters, electricians, mechanics, machinists, miners, railroad workers and construction workers, to name a few. Since the latency period for mesothelioma patients is approximately 40 years, most people diagnosed with mesothelioma or asbestos-related lung cancer in 2023 were exposed decades ago.Residents of Kentucky who worked in the plumbing, railroad, mining, farming, and construction industries are particularly susceptible to developing mesothelioma or other asbestos-related diseases. Although there are no known naturally-occurring asbestos deposits in the state, thousands of tons of asbestos-contaminated vermiculite from the notorious mine in Libby, Montana were shipped into Kentucky for nearly half a century until the mid-1990s.Known jobsites, companies and locations with asbestos exposure in Kentucky include, but are not limited to, Alcoa Aluminum, Reynolds Aluminum, Metal Works, DuPont, Florida Tile, Queen Products Company, Louisa Power, Louisville Chemical Plant, A. C. Lawrence Leather Company, Ashland Artificial Ice Company, Ashland Fire Brick Company, Ashland Iron and Mining Company, Ashland Oil & Refinery Company, Ashland Steel Company, Hooker Chemical Corporation, Occidental Chemical Corporation, National Lead, Harbison-Walker Refractories, Gulf Oil, Delco, Capital Manufacturing, Camden and Interstate Railway Company, AW Rolling Company, Kentucky Solvay Coke Company, Linde Air Products Company, Maggard & Sons, Mansbach Metal, National Mine Service, North American Refractories, Norton Iron Works, O'Neal Roofing Company, Ohio Valley Electric Railway, Paul Walker Construction, Semet Solvay Company, United Steel Fabricators, Waller Construction, Sixth St. Siding, Barton Brands, Inc., Okonite Company, Eastern Kentucky University, Barton Distilling Company, Fairfield Distillers, Inc., Lily Tulip Cup Corporation, J.T.S. Browns Sons Company, Heaven Hill Distilleries, Inc., Nazareth College, Shawhan Distillery Company, Cooper Powerhouse, Easy Kentucky Power Company, Air Reduction Chemical Company, B.F. Goodrich Chemical Company, Cumberland Chemical Corporation, ELF Atochem North America, Inc., GAF Corporation, CSX Transportation, Inc., General Aniline and Film Company, Somerset Refinery, ISP Chemical, Lummus Company, Masonry Contractor, Inc., New York Mining & Manufacturing Company, Pennsalt Chemicals Corporation, Pennsylvania Salt Manufacturing, Arkema, Inc., M & T Chemical, Inc., Ashland Petroleum Company, Ashland Synthetic Fuels, Inc., Calgon Corporation, Catlettsburg Kenova and Ceredo Water Company, Marathon Refinery, A & G Farm Fresh Eggs, Inc., Kentucky Utilities Company, Tom Moore Distillery Company, Bowling Green High School, Holley Carburetor Company, Park City Lumber Company, Pet Milk Company, Union Underwear Company, Inc., Bavarian Brewing Company, Blau Heating, Chesapeake and Ohio Railway Company, Koppers Company, Queen City Steel, Consumers Ice Manufacturing and Cold Storage Company, Covington Electric Light Company, Donaldson Art Sign Company, Heidelberg Brewing Company, Liberty Cherry and Fruit Company, Inc., Overman and Schrader Cordage Company, Danville Laundry and Dry Cleaning Company, Palm Beach Company, Reliance Textile and Dye Works, Republic Iron Company, Sohio Petroleum Company, Westinghouse Electric Company, Standard Oil Company of Ohio, WCK Company, Campbell Country Hospital, East Kentucky Rural Electric Cooperative Corporation, Western Kentucky University, Warren East High School, Olin Mathieson Chemical Corporation, E.W. Brown Generating Station, Black Diamond Coal Company, Kentucky Utilities Company, Kentucky Galvanizing Company, Owens-Corning Fiberglass Corporation, Equitable Bag Company, Globe Union Company, John Welker Company, Sears, Roebuck & Company, Signode Corporation, White Manufacturing Company, Willis Music Company, L.M. Marcum Company, Frankfort Water Company, K. Taylor Distilling Company, Schenley Distillery Company, Big River Electric Corporation, Carter Oil Company, Diamonite Manufacturing Corporation, Flamingo Oil Company, Gibbs Die Casting, Gibbs Molded Products, Inc., Heinz and Company, Spencer Chemical Company, National Southwire Aluminum Company, Western Kraft Corporation, Weyerhaeuser Company, Williamette Industries, Atmospheric Nitrogen Corporation, Kentucky State Reformatory, George T. Stagg Company Distillery, Whitehurst Plumbing & Heating, Ellis Ice and Coal Company, Jennie Stuart Hospital, R.C. Owen Lumber, Kentucky Public Service Corporation, Clarence Bailey Construction, Allied Chemical Corporation, American Rolling Mill Company, Armco Steel Corporation, Fort Campbell, Carbide & Carbon Chemical, F.H. Magraw Company, American Suppliers, Inc., American Water Works & Electric Company, Cranfill Frey Company, Lexington Roller Mills Company, General Electric Company, General Motors, Lexington Utilities Company, Union Carbide Nuclear Company, Lexington Railway Company, Lexington Laundry Company, Lexington Hydraulic and Manufacturing Company, Lexington Brewing Company, Individual Drinking Cup Company, P. Lorillard Company, Phoenix Hotel Company, Square D Company, W.T. Young Storage Company, Bechtel Corporation, E.C. Ernest Electric Company, Kentucky Power Company, Chamber's Construction, Ward Corporation, IBM, New Phoenix Company, Inc., North Brothers, Inc., A.P. Green Industries, ACandS, Inc., Aetna Oil Company, American Medicinal Spirits Corporation, American Radiator and Standard Sanitary Manufacturing Company, American Rubber & Chemical Company, American Textile Woolen Company, American Tobacco Company, Amstan Corporation, Anaconda Aluminum, Anaconda Copper Mining Company, Anderson Manufacturing Company, Arkla Air Conditioning Corporation, Armstrong Contracting & Supply Corporation, B.P. Avery and Sons, Ballard and Ballard Company, Belknap Hardware and Manufacturing Company, Berger Jim, Inc., Bernheim Distilling Company, Blue Grass Cooperage Company, Bosch Chemical Company, Brown and Williamson Tobacco Corporation, Brown Forman Distillers Corporation, Buckeye Cellulose Corporation, Buckeye Cotton Oil Company, C & I Grinder Company, Inc., C. F. Vissman and Company, Cardinal Extrusions Company, Celanese Coating Company, Central Consumers Company, Chevron Asphalt Company, Citizens Electric Light and Power Company, Consolidated Realty Company, Container Corporation of America, Cooper Hewitt Company, Corhart Refractories Company, Courier Journal Company, Creasey Company, Diehl Pump Company, Dixie Roofing & Insulation, Dow Corning Chemical, Drummond Manufacturing Company, Dupont Chemical, E.I. Du Pont De Nemours & Company, Falls City Brewing Company, Inc., Falls City Ice and Beverage Company, Faucett Dearing Company, Mobil Chemicals Company, Minneapolis Moline Company, Mengel Box Company, Mayfield Woolen Mills Clothing Company, Markolfs Meat Company, Louisville Water Company, Inc., Louisville Trust Company, Louisville Trust Company, Lousville Veneer Works, Louisville Refining Company, Louisville Railway Company, Louisville Provision Company, Louisville Linen Supply Company, Louisville Lighting Company, Louisville Insulation & Supply, Louisville Gas & Electric Company, Louisville Electric Light Company, Louisville Drying Machinery Company, Louisville Cotton Oil Company, Klarer Packing Company, Kenwood Corporation, Kentucky Wagon Manufacturing Company, Kentucky Valley Distilling Company, Kentucky Tobacco Product Company, Kentucky Electric Company, Kentucky Distilleries and Warehouse Company, Kentucky Asphalt Company, Joseph E. Seagram & Sons, Inc., Jefferson Woodworking Company, J.G. Mattingly Company, J.B. Wathen and Brothers Company, S.B. Speeds and Company, International Harvester Company, Industrial Engineering Company, Hydro-Blast, Inc., Hirsch Brothers & Company, Henry Volt Machine Company, Henry Fischer Packing Company, Gordon Foods Company, Girdler Corporation, Girdler Catalysts & Chemical Company, General Insulation & Roofing Company, National Distillers Products Corporation, Newcomb-Griffin Company, Nopco Chemical Company, Philip Morris, Inc., Porcelain Metals Corporation, Ford Motor Company, Frank Fehr Brewing Company, Phoenix Brewing Company, Producers Wood Preserving Company, Publicker Company, Rex Chain Belt, Inc., Rohm Hass Company, Sam P. Wallace & Company, Reynolds Metals Company, Sinclair Refining Company, South Central Bell Telephone Company, Southern Material Services Company, Inc., Southwestern Tobacco Company, Spalding Laundry and Dry Cleaning Company, Speed Realty Company, Quality Foods, Inc., Ralston Purina, Frankfort Distilleries, Inc., Frito Lay, Inc., Gamble Brothers, Inc., Standard Sanitary Company, Stauffer Chemical Company, Straight Creek Coal and Coke Company, Ten Broeck Tyre Company, Tobacco Warehousing and trading Company, Chemetron Corporation, Vogt Brothers Manufacturing Company, Vogt Henry Machine Company, Weissinger Gaulbert Real Estate Company, Curlee Clothing Company, General Tire & Rubber Company, Graves County Water and Light Company, Kentucky Tennessee Clay Company, Mayfield Water and Light Company, Merit Clothing Company, S.B. Smith & Company, V.R. Davis Construction Company, Pine Hills Construction, Tennessee Gas Pipeline Company, Murray Lumber Company, Andrews Steel Company, Crystal Ice Company, Inc., National Distributing Company, Newport Rolling Mill Company, City Consumers Company, Cohankus Manufacturing Company, Hoe Supply Company, Paducah Light and Power Company, Paducah Electric Company, Paducah City Railway Company, Midwest Dairy Products Corporation, Illinois Central Railroad Company, Newport Steel Corporation, Old '76 Distilling, Wiedermann Brewing Company, Murray Manufacturing Company, Murray State University, Anglo-American Mill Corporation, Bradford Supply Company, Concho Petroleum Company, Cox Drilling Company, Fleischmann Distilling Corporation, Green River Steel Company, Mealey Distilling Company, Murphy Chair Company, Texas Gas Transmission Company, W.H. Patterson, W.R. Grace & Company, Paducah St. Railway Company, Paducah Water Company, Petter Henry A. Supply Company, Triangle Insulation Company, Wood Mosaic Corporation, Latonia Refining Corporation, Knight Hall at Georgetown College and Fort Knox.For the best possible medical treatment for mesothelioma and asbestos-related lung cancer, call (888) 891-2200 so a member of the Mesothelioma Options Help Center of Illinois can determine which hospital/doctor in our network is most convenient for you.States with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Oregon, Washington, Louisiana, Minnesota, North Dakota, Michigan, Illinois, Virginia, West Virginia, Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Maryland, Massachusetts, Maine and Connecticut. For more information about mesothelioma and asbestos-related lung cancer, call (888) 891-2200 or visit now.

