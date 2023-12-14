Fresh Appraisal Of Two Wintershall Discoveries In Norway Brings Clarity On Volumes

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) LONDON, UK, December 14, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Wintershall Dea has carried out fresh appraisals on Bergknapp and Are, two discoveries in Norway, allowing it to update its estimates for recoverables.



The resource estimate for Bergknapp, which is located five miles away from Wintershall's Maria field and 124 miles west of Kristiansund, has been updated to 44–75m boe.



The Transocean Norge was also used to carry out appraisal drilling at the Are discovery earlier this month, finding an estimated 6–25 boe.



The estimates for both Bergknapp (previously 40–84 recoverable barrels) and Are (13–56 million boe) now fall within a narrower range, with higher figures at the lower end. Developments with subsea tiebacks are being considered for the two discoveries.



Wintershall Dea did not provide concrete information on the hubs that the discoveries would be tied back to, but noted that Bergknapp is close to Maria – itself connected to the Kirtstin, Heidrun and Asgard B assets – and the Dvalin field, which is tied to the Heidrun platform.



Michael Zechner, Managing Director of Wintershall Dea Norge:“In recent years, we have achieved significant success with our strategy of exploring areas where we have in-depth subsurface knowledge and access to existing infrastructure. The focused exploration strategy maximises our chances of making commercial discoveries and also shortens the time required for their development. We take pride in our expertise in subsea developments, and see the potential to create value for Wintershall Dea, our partners and the entire Norwegian society.”



German BASF owns 72.7% of Wintershall Dea, with the remainder owned by a group of Russian investors, including Mikhail Fridman.





