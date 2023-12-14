Zoomrx's Ferma Named One Of 2023'S Most Innovative Life Sciences Advancements

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Industry-Leading AI Platform Empowers Life Sciences Companies with Custom Solutions, Redefining Data Access and Analysis

- Andrew Yukawa

CAMBRIDGE, MA, UNITED STATES, December 14, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- ZoomRx, a pioneering force in technological solutions for the life sciences sector, is proud to announce its recent recognition in PM360's 12th Annual Innovations Issue. ZoomRx has been awarded for its groundbreaking innovations in the life sciences and healthcare industries, particularly through its state-of-the-art generative AI technology, Ferma.

Over the course of the year, the Ferma platform has served as an incubator and innovation hub for life sciences companies to develop their own custom AI solutions. By acting as a vessel for custom generative AI applications, Ferma has significantly advanced the way life sciences professionals access, analyze, and leverage unstructured and structured data.

"Ferma is continuously evolving our AI solutions to help ensure our life sciences clients stay ahead of the curve. This PM360 distinction serves as a recognition of the people and expertise behind our innovative technology, and I couldn't be more excited for our team. Using this distinction as momentum, we look forward to continuing our pursuit of developing breakthrough offerings for more efficient and effective operations," said Andrew Yukawa, Product Manager.

In its 12th year, PM360's Innovations Issue is published each December. This issue was established as the industry's first-ever guide to the year's most innovative advancements and has since become a premier resource. This year, the issue expanded to include 13 categories: Artificial Intelligence; Clinical Trials; Consumer Tech and Wellness; Core Business Processes; Data and Cybersecurity; Employee Acquisition, Development, and Programs; Health Technology Non-Consumer; Life Sciences; Marketing Technology or Services; Metaverse; Payers/Insurance Companies; Startups; and Telehealth/Telemedicine.

In total, 56 innovations were selected by PM360's editorial staff for inclusion in the issue out of hundreds of submissions.

“We know the importance of innovation, which is why we expanded this issue to include the most fascinating and groundbreaking achievements being made in all areas of life sciences, healthcare, and marketing,” says Anna Stashower, CEO, Publisher, and Editor-in-Chief of PM360.“The innovations we selected are changing how our industry operates to create better ways to develop treatments, run companies, educate physicians, improve diagnosis, and much more to ultimately find better ways to serve patients.”

###

About ZoomRx

ZoomRx is a leading life sciences solutions provider relied on by over 15 of the top 20 global biopharma firms. Our technology and expertise enable our clients to better serve healthcare providers, patients, and other key stakeholders.

Through visionary creativity, proprietary technology, and an expert consulting team, ZoomRx provides valuable solutions that enable clients to optimize the effectiveness of their operations, drive growth, and create lifechanging and lifesaving therapies.

For more information, visit or and follow us on LinkedIn.

About PM360

PM360 is the premier, must-read magazine for marketing decision makers in the pharmaceutical, biotech, medical device, and diagnostics industries. Published monthly, PM360 is the only journal that focuses on delivering the full spectrum of practical information necessary for product managers and pharmaceutical marketing professionals to succeed in the complex and highly regulated healthcare environment.

The journal's targeted and insightful editorial focuses on issues that directly impact critical decision making, including: Planning and implementation of cutting-edge strategies, trends, the latest technological advances, branding/marketing, advertising/promotion, patient/professional education, sales, market research, PR, and leadership. Additionally, the“360” in the title signifies the span of this critical, how-to info with personal and career insights for an enjoyable and thought-provoking read.

By providing a full circle of enriching content, PM360 is truly an indispensable tool for busy and productive marketing professionals to stay at the top of their game.

Andrew Yukawa

ZoomRx

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn