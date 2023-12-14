Biometric Payment Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Biometric Payment Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

Biometric Payment Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

the biometric payment market size is predicted to reach 9.0%.

The growth in the biometric payment market is due to the increasing demand for secure payment solutions. North America region is expected to hold the largest biometric payment market share. Major players in the biometric payment market include Apple Inc., Alphabet Inc., Samsung Electronics Co Ltd., Alibaba Group Holding Limited, Fingerprint Cards AB.

Biometric Payment Market Segments

.By Type: Contact-Based, Contactless, Hybrid

.By Component: Hardware, Software, Services

.By Technology: Single Factor Authentication, Fingerprint Recognition, Iris Recognition, Palm Recognition, Face Recognition, Signature Recognition, Voice Recognition, Biometric Smart Card, Multimodal

.By Mode Of Payment: Smartphone And Tablet, Biometric And Smart Cards, Other Modes

.By Application: Banking, Financial Services And Insurance (BFSI), Retail And Ecommerce, Travel And Hospitality, Transportation, Healthcare, Other Applications

.By Geography: The global biometric payment market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Biometric payment refers to a secure and convenient payment method that utilizes an individual's unique physiological or behavioral characteristics, known as biometrics, to verify their identity and authorize financial transactions. It is used for a variety of financial transactions and authentication purposes. They provide a secure and convenient way to confirm a person's identity and authorize payments.

The main types of biometric payment are contact-based, contactless, and hybrid. Contact-based payments refer to payment transactions in which physical contact is required between a payment card and the recipient. It includes components such as hardware, software, and services integrated with various technologies, including single-factor authentication, fingerprint recognition, iris recognition, palm recognition, face recognition, signature recognition, voice recognition, biometric smart cards, and multimodal payment modes. The payments are made through smartphones and tablets, biometric and smart cards, and others, and is used in a variety of applications, such as banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI), retail and e-commerce, travel and hospitality, transportation, healthcare, and others.

