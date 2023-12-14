Cybeready Introduces The 2023 Holiday CISO Toolkit To Bolster Cybersecurity During The Season

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Ensure Employee Safety with CybeReady's Holiday Guidance

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 14, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- CybeReady , a global leader in security awareness training, is proud to introduce the company's 2023 Holiday CISO Toolkit, an insightful guide designed to reinforce cybersecurity awareness for organizations during the holiday season. The complimentary downloadable manual is meticulously crafted to equip employees with essential knowledge and strategies to counteract the heightened cyber threats present during this time of the year.During the 2022 holiday shopping season, the FBI's Internet Crime Complaint Center (IC3) received reports from almost 12,000 victims with a loss of over $73 million. As reported recently by the FBI, the increased incidence of cyberattacks during holidays highlights an ongoing trend by cybercriminals and is indicative of attackers strategically exploiting times when employees and organizations are likely to have lowered defenses due to reduced vigilance.The predictability of holidays allows attackers to carefully plan their activities. Knowing when organizations might be more vulnerable due to reduced staffing and this insight enables them to time their attacks for maximum effect. Moreover, the global nature of cybercrime means that attackers operating in different time zones can launch attacks when it's most advantageous for them, which may coincide with times when their targets are least prepared. To assist in countering these threats, CybeReady has prepared the Holiday Manual available here - . The Manual allows CISOs to send their employees easy, friendly tips to ensure their safety during the holidays. Key highlights of the Holiday Manual include:●Safeguarding Online Shopping Practices: The manual provides insights into identifying secure e-commerce platforms, avoiding deceptive bargains, and recognizing signs of potential scams, a common trap during the busy shopping season.●Combatting Delivery Fraud: In anticipation of holiday orders, the guide educates employees on identifying and avoiding fraudulent delivery notifications, a tactic frequently employed by cybercriminals.●Secure Travel Guidelines: The toolkit offers practical advice for safe travel during the holidays, emphasizing the use of personal devices, secure connections, and the importance of data backup and communication plans.●Avoiding Event Ticket Scams: With an increase in event ticket fraud during the holidays, the manual advises purchasing tickets from reputable sources to avoid counterfeit or resold tickets.●Charitable Giving with Caution: The guide underscores the importance of verifying charitable organizations before making donations, safeguarding against fraudulent schemes that exploit the season's goodwill.“The holiday season, while a time for celebration and joy, unfortunately, always experiences a spike in cyber threats,” said Eitan Fogel, CEO of CybeReady. "Our Holiday CISO Toolkit is a testament to the company's commitment to proactive cybersecurity education. We aim to empower employees with the tools and knowledge they need to navigate the digital landscape safely, ensuring a secure and joyful holiday season for all."CybeReady encourages organizations to download the free holiday security preparedness manual and share it with their teams. This proactive approach plays a crucial role in ensuring a cyber-safe holiday season.For more information about CybeReady's Security Awareness Training solution, visit .Tweet This: @CybeReady Introduces the 2023 Holiday CISO Toolkit to Bolster Cybersecurity During the Season -Resources:● Download the no-cost Holiday CISO Toolkit Here -●Request a no-obligation CybeReady demonstration at:● CybeReady Case Studies -● CybeReady White Papers -About CybeReadyCybeReady offers the world's most effective security training solution that evolves organizations from security awareness to cyber readiness with no IT effort. CybeReady's solution engages more employees, more effectively, frequently, and easily. Infused with training expertise and powered by machine learning, CybeReady's adaptive, easy-to-digest security training content program guarantees to reduce your high-risk employee group by 80%. CybeReady's solution has been deployed by hundreds of enterprises worldwide, including Kion Group, Skoda Auto, NatWest, SodaStream, ING, Teva Pharmaceuticals, Avid Technology, and others, CybeReady is fully managed, making it the security awareness training solution with the lowest total cost of ownership (TCO) available today. Founded in 2015, CybeReady is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel, with offices in Silicon Valley and Germany. For more information, please visit .- END -

