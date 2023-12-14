Indvsa: Suryakumar Scores 4Th Ton, Equals Record For Most Hundreds In T20I History

(MENAFN- IANS) Johannesburg, Dec 14 (IANS) India stand-in skipper Suryakumar Yadav brought up his fourth T20I century with his blistering knock against South Africa in the third T20I here at New Wanderers Stadium on Thursday, equalling Rohit Sharma's record of scoring the most T20I hundred in the history.

The 33-year-old brought up his hundred in 56 balls, laced with 8 sixes and 7 fours as he powered India to a big total of 201/7 against the Proteas. He was ably by the young Yashasvi Jaiswal, who scored a quickfire 60 off 41 deliveries.

The right-hander has smashed 56 from just 36 deliveries in the second T20I at Gqeberha, which resulted in increasing his lead as the No.1 ranked batter in the shortest format of the game.

Last month, Australia all-rounder Glenn Maxwell also matched Rohit Sharma's tally of most T20I hundreds, scoring an exceptional 47-ball century in Australia's thrilling last-ball victory against India at the Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati.

--IANS

bc/