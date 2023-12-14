Barracuda Honored By Comparably For Best Companies For Diversity And Best CEO

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Winners were chosen based on 16 core metrics, including innovation, growth, and workplace experience



CAMPBELL, Calif.

, Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

Barracuda Networks, Inc., a trusted partner and leading provider for cloud-first security solutions, today announced it has been again honored by Comparably with two awards, one for the best company for diversity and one for the best CEO.

Barracuda ranked 97 for this year's Best Companies for Diversity award , which represents the top-ranked companies, based solely on anonymous sentiment ratings from employees of color on Comparably in the previous 12 months.

This is the second year in a row Barracuda has been recognized as one of the top 100 large

companies with the best CEO , ranking 91 for this year's award, which is based on how employees rate and approve of the job their CEO is doing.

Comparably Awards are derived from 15 million sentiment ratings anonymously provided by current employees across 70,000 companies about their workplaces in multiple categories on Comparably during a 12-month period. Winners are then determined based on 16 core workplace metrics, ranging from work-life balance and leadership to compensation and career growth.

"It's exciting leading our teams and seeing all the ways they're working together to deliver on Barracuda's mission to keep our customers safe. I'm very grateful to all our employees who have embraced diversity and built a welcoming and inclusive culture here at Barracuda, and to receive the best CEO award this year," said Hatem Naguib, CEO at Barracuda .

About Barracuda

At Barracuda we strive to make the world a safer place. We believe every business deserves access to cloud-first, enterprise-grade security solutions that are easy to buy, deploy, and use. We protect email, networks,

data,

and applications with innovative solutions that grow and adapt with our customers' journey. More than 200,000 organizations worldwide trust Barracuda to protect them - in ways they may not even know they are at risk - so they can focus on taking their business to the next level. For more information, visit barracuda .

