Wild Leaderstm Introduces The Wild Trust Platformtm

KIRKLAND, Wash., Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- WiLD Leaders Inc announces the release of the WiLD Trust PlatformTM, that addresses the epidemic of trust that is undermining the flourishing of people, teams, organizations, and communities.



"This is the moment to change the trajectory of the relationships that impact your family, your business, and your community. This is your WILD moment. Trust it. Seize it. And, we are here to help." - Dr. Rob McKenna, WiLD Leaders Inc

"It is clear from every organizational leader we serve that there is a lack of engagement and alignment with their people and their work", said the founder of WiLD, Dr. Rob McKenna. "Their messages is clear. The need for innovation, resilience, and an understanding of the differences in another is overwhelming. And we see and hear the desperation and lack of well-being creating dysfunction and disorder around the world. The common denominator is a need to build a platform of trust."



WiLD Trust PlatformTM evolved from data extracted from over 10,000 people leveraging the W hole and I ntentional L eadership D evelopment (WiLD) ToolkitTM and the online community forums sponsored by WiLD Leaders. These represent one of the largest and persistent databases measuring the personal, professional, and organizational leadership capacity of people on the journey to wholeness.



The WiLD Trust PlatformTM is a proven model of organizational research, training, consulting, online development programs, and custom reports that elevates the agency of the individual in owning their leadership journey and cultivating and enriching their conversations with their teams. This is the foundation for high performing individuals, leaders, and their organizations.



About WiLD LeadersTM

Based out of Kirkland, WA, WiLD is a leadership development company founded by one of the top thirty industrial-organizational psychologists in the world. It has rapidly become the foundational tool for individual, team, and organizational flourishing. Through the company and its channel of certified practitioners, WiLD offers The WiLD Trust PlatformTM for individuals, teams, and organizations.



