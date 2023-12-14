Pacific General Closes Co-Investment With Broadriver Asset Management In Acquisition Of The U.S. And Bermuda Platform Of Lombard International Group

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Dec. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pacific General announces its equity participation in the acquisition in the U.S. and Bermuda business of Lombard International Group (“Lombard”), led by BroadRiver Asset Management and its affiliated entities (“BroadRiver”), which closed on November 30th, 2023.



With A- rating by AM Best, Lombard's U.S. and Bermuda business is a leading provider of private placement of life insurance and annuities to individuals and institutional clients through its offices in Philadelphia, New York, Bermuda and Miami, and manages over $12 billion of assets under administration as of June 2023.

Pacific General is a New York based investment firm with offices in Seoul, South Korea and Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. As part of the firm's alternative investment business, Pacific General originates, structures and invests structured credit opportunities for its investors in South Korea and the Middle East. Matthew Yoon, Managing Partner of Pacific General commented“we are excited about this strategic participation for providing unique solutions for our investors, especially with respect to U.S. based assets, using the Lombard platform.”

