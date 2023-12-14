(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)

December 14th, 2023



MOBILIZE LEASE&CO, THE SUBSIDIARY OF MOBILIZE FINANCIAL SERVICES, CONFIRMS APPROVAL OF THE ACQUISITION OF THE GERMAN COMPANIES MOBILITY CONCEPT AND MEINAUTO BY THE RELEVANT AUTHORITIES

The transaction, which was made public1 on July 13, 2023 subject to approval by the relevant authorities, has been validated by BaFin, the Federal Financial Supervisory Authority in Germany, and by the competition authorities in Austria and Germany.

The acquisition of Mobility Concept and MeinAuto, divisions of the MeinAuto Group, a leading player in the German car leasing market, will be completed in January 2024.

On that date, the 2 companies will become part of Mobilize Lease&Co, which was incorporated in November 2022 with the aim of rolling out Renault Group full services leasing offers in all the geographical areas where its brands are present.

This first acquisition of Mobilize Lease&Co aims to accelerate the deployment of full services leasing offers on the German market, to meet the new mobility needs of its customers. To read this press release online, click here

PR contact

Olivia Benoit

...

Hopscotch PR

+33 (0)1 41 34 22 03

...



About Mobilize Financial Services :

Attentive to the needs of all its customers, Mobilize Financial Services, a subsidiary of Renault Group, creates innovative financial services to build sustainable mobility for all. Mobilize Financial Services, which began operations nearly 100 years ago, is the commercial brand of RCI Banque SA, a French bank specializing in automotive financing and services for customers and networks of Renault Group, and also for the brands Nissan and Mitsubishi in several countries.

With operations in 35 countries and nearly 4,000 employees, Mobilize Financial Services financed nearly 1.2 million contracts (new and used vehicles) in 2022 and sold 3.8 million services. At the end of December 2022, average earning assets stood at 44.7 billion euros of financing and pre-tax earnings at 1,050 million euros.



Since 2012, the Group has deployed a deposit-taking business in several countries. At the end of December 2022, net deposits amounted to 24.4 billion euros, or 49% of the company's net assets.



To find out more about Mobilize Financial Services:

Follow us on X (Twitter): @Mobilize_FS

1 Press Release July 13th 2023:

Attachment

Mobilize Financial Services - CP Finalisation Mein AutoUK141223