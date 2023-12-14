Exercise Of Employee Options

( MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) On 14th December 2023 Novaturas exercised part of employees share option program. One employee has been granted 20 000 units of Company shares in exchange for nominal value payment. After mentioned exercise Novaturas holds 55 997 units of Company's shares.

