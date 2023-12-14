Questex’S Fierce Telecom Announce The 2023 Fierce Innovation Awards — Telecom Edition Winners

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Dec. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questex's Fierce Telecom and Fierce Wireless today announces the 2023 Fierce Innovation Awards - Telecom Edition winners. The awards recognize the creators, makers, and doers of outstanding services and equipment unveiled over the past 12 months.



The awards promote the competitive spirit and initiative to spark new design, development and distribution of inventive solutions; find revolutionary tech or services; and to acknowledge and honor the most visionary operators, service providers, and vendors for their commitment to next-gen business and consumer offerings.

The 2023 Fierce Innovation Awards – Telecom Edition winners:

AI/Analytics/Automation

Mavenir: Mavenir automation drives step-change in operational energy efficiency and QoS



BSS/OSS

AEX (Automation Exchange) Inc.



Business Services

Aryaka: Aryaka Unified SASE



Core Network

NETSCOUT: Observability for Cloudified 5G SA Networks



Customer Engagement

Evergent Technologies Inc.: Catered & Creative Customer Retention



Digital Divide

BICS: BICS - Project 'Connect the Remote & Vulnerable'



IoT

Uber: UberSIM project



Network Test and Measurement

Infovista: World's largest 5G network benchmarking project



Next-Gen Deployment Fiber/Wireline

Boldyn Networks: Boldyn Networks Transforms San Francisco Metro Through Unrivaled Fiber Connectivity



Next-Gen Deployment Wireless

Tarana Wireless: Tarana G1 in 6 GHz



Private Wireless Networks

Cox Private Networks: Hybrid private/public cellular network improves business operations for a used vehicle wholesale solution provider



RAN Innovation

Cohere Technologies: First MU-MIMO Software Solution for 4G + 5G in FDD and TDD with 2X Spectrum Multiplier Benefit



Security

Telecommunications Industry Association (TIA): TIA SCS 9001 Cybersecurity and Supply Chain Security Standard



Alejandro Piñero, Head of Content, Fierce Technology Group at Questex said,“Congratulations to the 2023 award winners for developing solutions that exemplify excellence. We applaud you on your innovation solutions and wish you continued success.”

Winners were chosen by the awards program's judges who are the industry's elite including analysts and service providers.

