Access Limited Construction Completes Rockfall Mitigation Project In West Virginia

US 340 corridor re-opens after critical slope stabilization, increasing safety for traveling public

OCEANO, CALIFORNIA , UNITED STATES, December 14, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The highly traveled US 340 in West Virginia is back open after a much-needed safety upgrade. Led by Access Limited Construction , a leading rockfall mitigation firm, and Triton Construction Inc., a top Heavy/Highway Civil contractor, the crew completed the rockfall project nearly two weeks earlier than planned despite increases in original contract scope. The one mile stretch in the Loudoun Heights region of the Harper's Ferry National Historical Park had been closed since September 12.

Work included stabilizing the corridor through rock slope scaling, removal of rockfall hazards, and localized rock bolting. The crews also repaired pavement and guardrail that was damaged from falling rock and installed draped and pinned mesh, ground-level rockfall barriers, and on-slope rockfall attenuator systems to reduce future rockfall events and safely catch any rocks that may fall. The West Virginia Department of Highways (WVDOH) also sealed the deck on the bridge over the Shenandoah River and repaired two slips on Chestnut Hill Road.

“We understand the historical significance of the area and the importance of this corridor in connecting West Virginia, Virginia, and Maryland – and were thrilled to partner with Triton Construction to bring our technical abilities in rockfall mitigation to the project. Together, our crews demonstrated an unwavering commitment to creating a safer US 340, while sticking to timelines and budget constraints,” said Brian McNeal, Vice President of Service Delivery, Access Limited Construction.“We were even able to wrap up the project and re-open the roadway 10 days ahead of schedule, contributing to a reduction of 770 tons of carbon emissions from diverted traffic.”

US 340 along the Shenandoah River is a main route through Jefferson County, WV, and experiences an estimated 24,500 vehicles a day – including local, commuter, and truck traffic from West Virginia, Virginia, and Maryland. The route also receives high traffic from seasonal tourism due to the history of Harper's Ferry and the recreational activities within the National Park. In response to the high-traffic volume and signs of erosion in the cut slopes and the exposed natural slopes, the WVDOH conducted a design study to determine threats to public safety. The slopes in the project study area – which vary in height from 150 feet to greater than 300 feet above the roadway – had varying degrees of rockfall activity that presented potential hazards to area travelers and called for mitigation needs.

Acquired by GeoStabilization International in early 2023, Access Limited Construction is a leading provider of rockfall mitigation and steep slope services. With more than 100 years of experience, the company specializes in complex projects that demand expertise and innovation, and opportunities to test our limits. The Access Limited Construction team is inspired by the thrill of challenging environments and delivering unparalleled results in remote and rugged terrains – and with the largest fleet of spider excavators in North America is redefining the standards of the industry. Access Limited Construction is a trusted partner committed to safety, quality, and professionalism. Visit us at alccinc and follow us on LinkedIn.

