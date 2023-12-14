Onsite Utility Services Capital, LLC Becomes A Member Of The Minnesota Chamber Of Commerce

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

DELAVAN, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES, December 14, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Onsite Utility Services Capital joins Minnesota Chamber to enable chamber members to do energy upgrades through the Energy Savings-as-a-Service platform.OUS Capital's Decarbonization Energy Fund makes it possible for companies to reduce their energy use and carbon footprint with Zero Capital and Zero Debt.Fritz Kreiss (CEO) commented“MN has always been a state that cared about the environment and sustainability. But the carbon reduction goals are creating a battle within companies over the use of capital between environmental goals and growing the company. Onsite decided to change the equation through its Decarbonization Energy Funs. By utilizing our Energy Savings-as-a-Service platform, the company takes on no debt nor utilizes any of its capital for achieving energy and carbon saving goals. Onsite provides all the capital for the upgrade and simply charges a monthly fee that is less than the company currently is spending. Removing the CapEx barrier means more businesses can achieve their carbon and energy saving goals while retaining their capital and budgets for growing the company.”Charlie Holt (Regional VP) added,“We are excited to share with the chamber members statewide. OneSite's integrated approach provides energy savings from 25% to 50%. The savings from the energy budget frees up cash flow to pay the monthly service fee which includes service and maintenance on the equipment. This allows the company to keeps its capital focused on its primary directive. Our funding platform removes the capital barrier for a company to move forward with carbon and budget savings without taking on debt.”About Onsite Utility Services CapitalSince 1993, Onsite Utility Services Capital has been dedicated to unlocking the power of energy efficiency and carbon reduction for organizations nationwide with zero debt or capital from the client. Through their innovative Energy Savings-as-a-Service solutions, they have a long track record of lowering energy reducing energy spend for their clients across the US. They can be reached ....

