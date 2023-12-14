Below-Grade Waterproofing Market Is Forecast To Reach US$ 1.8 Billion In 2028, Says Stratview Research

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The Below-Grade Waterproofing Market is likely to rise at a CAGR of 4.1% during 2023-2028, to reach US$ 1.8 billion in 2028 , states Stratview Research. DETROIT, Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Stratview Research, a global market research firm has launched a report on the global Below-Grade Waterproofing Market which provides a comprehensive analysis of the global and regional industry forecast, current & emerging trends, segment analysis, and competitive landscape. Click here for a free sample pdf: Request-Sample/283/below-grade-waterproofing-market#form Report Highlights

Market Size in 2028 USD 1.8 billion in 2028 Growth (CAGR) 4.1% during 2023-2028 Forecast Period 2023-2028 Trend Period 2017-2021 Base Year 2022 Number of Segments Covered 6 Number of Tables & Graphs 70+ Country-Level Market Assessment 20

Segment Insights on Below-Grade Waterproofing Market

The global Below-Grade Waterproofing Market is segmented based on Material type, Membrane type, Position type, Application type, End-User type, and Region.

Based on material type

- The market is segmented into

polymers, bitumen, bentonite, rubberized asphalt, and others.

Polymer is expected to remain the most dominant material type in the below-grade waterproofing market during the forecast period.

The segment is also likely to grow at the fastest pace during 2023-2028. Increasing synthetic polymer production to support rising population and urbanization, an introduction of a high-performance below-grade waterproofing system, and a gradual shift from bitumen to synthetic polymers are the major growth drivers of the segment over the long run.

Based on membrane type - The market is segmented into sheet-based waterproofing and liquid-coated waterproofing.

The sheet-based membrane is expected to remain the larger membrane type in the below-grade waterproofing market during the forecast period . Increasing usage of breathable waterproofing membranes and environmentally safe products remain the major factors for the higher growth of sheet-based below-grade waterproofing membranes in the long run.

Based on position type

- The market is segmented into positive side, negative side, and blind side.

The positive side is projected to remain the dominant segment of the below-grade waterproofing market over the next five years, whereas the blind side is likely to be the fastest-growing segment , driven by its suitability with zero property line application.

Based on end-user type - The market is segmented into commercial buildings, residential buildings, and public infrastructure.

Commercial building is expected to remain the dominant segment of the below-grade waterproofing market during the forecast period . An expected increase in construction activities of high-rise buildings coupled with an increasing preference for waterproofing systems in foundations and basements are the major growth drivers of the market in the commercial building segment.

The residential and public infrastructure segments are also expected to create sizeable opportunities during the same period.

Which Region Offers the Best Opportunity and Growth?

The report suggests that

Asia-Pacific is likely to remain the largest below-grade waterproofing market during the forecast period. The region is also expected to log the fastest recovery during the same period .

This growth is majorly attributed to the following –



The expected increase in investment in the construction sector post-pandemic, along with continued growth in the construction and infrastructure sector in emerging Asian economies, such as China and India, will drive the demand for below-grade waterproofing in the region in the long run.

Below-Grade Waterproofing Market Drivers

Some of the key drivers listed in the report are given below.



The expected rebound in the global economy and the increasing focus of governments of many developing countries on improved infrastructure are likely to drive the long-term demand for below-grade waterproofing products. The development of innovative products, such as hybrid membranes, is further elevating the demand for below-grade waterproofing.

Top Companies in the Below-Grade Waterproofing Market?

The market is highly populated with the presence of several local, regional, and global players.

Most of the major players compete in some of the governing factors including price, product offerings, regional presence, etc.

The following are the key players in the below-grade waterproofing market:



GCP Applied Technologies (now part of Saint-Gobain)

Sika AG

RPM International Inc.

Carlisle Companies, Inc.

Mineral Technologies, Inc.

MBCC Group (part of Sika) Mapei S.p.A.

