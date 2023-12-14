Startek Honored With Comparably Awards For Best Company For Women And Best Company For Diversity

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DENVER, Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

Startek® (NYSE: SRT ), a global customer experience (CX) solutions provider, is proud to announce its recent recognition with two prestigious Comparably Awards: Best Company for Women and Best Company for Diversity.

Comparably, a leading workplace culture and compensation monitoring site, collects and analyzes employee feedback to determine the recipients of its awards. This recognition in both the Best Company for Women and Best Company for Diversity categories highlights the company's outstanding efforts in fostering a workplace that values equality, inclusivity and individual contributions.

"Receiving these awards is a tremendous honor," said Bharat Rao, Global CEO, Startek. "At Startek, we believe that diversity and inclusion are not just initiatives; they are fundamental principles that guide our decisions and shape our culture. We actively cultivate an environment where everyone feels valued, respected and empowered to contribute their unique talents and perspectives. These awards are a testament to our ongoing commitment to creating an environment where everyone feels valued and has the opportunity to excel."

The unwavering commitment to diversity, equal opportunities and professional development within the company has not just brought recognition but has also drawn in top talent, enabling the delivery of exceptional customer experiences. Through the advocacy of these values, Startek stands out as a pioneer in the customer experience management industry.

"We are deeply grateful for this recognition," said S M Gupta, Global Head HR, Startek. "Our employees are the cornerstone of our success. We are dedicated to providing them with an environment that fosters growth, embraces individuality and empowers them to achieve their full potential. These awards are a powerful confirmation of the positive impact our culture has on our employees and their overall well-being."

For more information about Startek and its commitment to diversity and career growth, visit .

About Comparably:

Comparably, now a ZoomInfo company, is a leading workplace culture and corporate brand reputation platform with 20 million anonymous employee ratings on 70,000 U.S. & Canadian-based companies. With the most comprehensive data on large and SMB organizations in nearly 20 different workplace categories – based on gender, ethnicity, age, experience, industry, location, education – it's one of the most used SaaS platforms for employer branding and a trusted third party site for workplace culture and compensation. For more information on Comparably's annual Best Places to Work Awards, visit .

About Startek ®





For more than 35 years, Startek has delivered customer experience (CX) excellence for the world's leading brands. Spread across 12 countries, our 38,000 associates create memorable, personalized experiences in both voice and non-voice channels. Our clients span from fortune 500s to fast-growing startups in a diverse range of industries including cable, media and telecom; travel and hospitality; retail and e-commerce and banking and financial services.



By creating closer connections, Startek delivers value for our clients, opportunity for our people and sustainable growth for our shareholders.

To learn more visit



and follow us on

LinkedIn .



Media Relations

Neha Iyer

Startek

[email protected]

Investor Relations

Cody Cree

Gateway Group, Inc.

[email protected]

Logo -

SOURCE Startek