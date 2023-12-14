Susan G. Komen® Snowshoe Event At Grafton Trails On Jan. 14

Komen invites participants of all ages and skill levels to come out, have fun and raise money for breast cancer research and programs that support patients now. The 2024 event aims to raise $60,000 to fund initiatives focused on advancing research, community health, global outreach and public policy.

Susan G. Komen Snowshoe Participants

"Embrace the winter weather and join us for this fun event," said Linda Maness, Development Manager of Vermont and New Hampshire at Susan G. Komen. "Every dollar we raise helps someone in need and makes a meaningful impact in the ongoing battle against breast cancer."

The Snowshoe event includes a 3K short or a 5K long course, providing options for participants of all abilities. For those unable to attend in person, a virtual snowshoe option allows participants to snowshoe at their chosen location. This event is non-competitive with no timing, encouraging participants to focus on the joy of snowshoeing and supporting a worthy cause.