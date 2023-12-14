India Organic Electronics Market Report 2023-2028 - Rising Demand For Flexible And Lightweight Electronic Devices Bolsters Growth

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Dec. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Organic Electronics Market in India 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The organic electronics market in India was valued at INR 211.45 Bn in 2022. It is expected to reach INR 662.98 Bn by 2028, expanding at a CAGR of ~21.59% during the 2023 - 2028

The potential for growth in the organic electronics market in India is evident due to the rising demand for flexible and lightweight electronic devices. Various research and development endeavours are being pursued to explore the applications of organic electronics in sectors such as displays, lighting, sensors, and photovoltaics.

The Indian government has expressed interest in fostering the organic electronics industry, supporting initiatives that encourage research, innovation, and collaboration between academic institutions and industry stakeholders. OLED technology is gaining prominence in India, especially in premium smartphones and high-end TVs.

The OLED TV segment in India is expanding as consumers favour the superior picture quality and sleek designs offered by OLED TVs. Notably, flagship smartphones from different brands in India now feature OLED displays, contributing to the growing adoption of OLED technology in the mobile sector.

Market Influencers:

Drivers

Significant investments from public and private sectors are driving the commercialization of organic electronic devices. Ongoing technological advancements in organic electronics inspire investor confidence, with a focus on flexible displays, sensors, and photovoltaics.

India's improved Network Readiness Index position indicates a favourable environment. Organic semiconductors find applications in solar energy, healthcare, and expansive electronics. The electronics industry aims to promote a circular economy through product longevity, repairability, and recycling initiatives.

Organic materials align with the demand for eco-friendly technology, with continuous research enhancing their performance. The government's Budget 2023 includes a reduction in customs duty, impacting pricing competitiveness for organic electronic devices. Factors like minimal import duties and Import Substitution Industrialization contribute to the industry's landscape.

Challenges

The use of biodegradable plastics offers environmental advantages, but proper disposal methods, like composting, are crucial for their efficient decomposition. Attention to recycling programs is essential to maximize these benefits. Organic electronics, while providing flexibility and sustainability, face challenges like shorter durability and stability issues due to environmental factors.

High-performance organic semiconductors encounter hurdles in charge carrier mobility. Integrating with traditional manufacturing processes requires modifications. Economic barriers, initial investments, and limited high-quality materials hinder commercialization. Collaborative efforts focus on improving materials and stability, signalling a positive outlook for transforming industries.

Market Trends:

The consumer electronics industry is experiencing significant growth driven by the increasing affordability and advanced features of smartphones, reaching a broader consumer base. There is also a rising demand for televisions, supported by the development of expansive, flexible, and cost-effective electronics.

The organic electronics market, with its ability to create flexible, lightweight, and potentially transparent devices, is opening new design possibilities. There is a notable trend towards electronic devices offering flexibility and bendability, making organic electronics well-suited for applications like flexible displays, wearables, and rollable solar panels.

The advantages of flexible electronics, including size, weight, portability, and energy efficiency, enable the realization of previously unattainable designs and technologies, such as wearable devices. The exploration of biodegradable flexible electronics has the potential to influence future design trends and foster innovation in Electronic Design Automation (EDA) software for electronic and Printed Circuit Board (PCB) design.

Competitive insights:

Major companies are diversifying their product portfolios to include OLED displays for smartphones, TVs, and other electronic devices. Companies collaborate with Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) to integrate OLED displays into their devices. Companies focus on expanding their presence in the Indian market, considering the country's growing consumer base.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1: Executive summary

Chapter 2: Socio-economic indicators

Chapter 3: Introduction

3.1. Market definition and structure

Chapter 4: Market overview

4.1. Organic Electronics market size and growth forecast (2022 - 2028e)

Chapter 5: Market influencers

5.1. Key growth drivers of the sector

5.2. Key factors deterring the growth of the sector

Chapter 6: Market trends

6.1. Market trends

Chapter 7: Competitive landscape

7.1. LG Electronics India Private Limited



Company information

Business description

Products/services

Key people

Financial snapshot

Key ratios

Key financial performance indicators

Key business segments Key geographical segments

7.2. Panasonic India Private Limited

7.3. Samsung India Electronics Private Limited

7.4. Sony India Private Limited

For more information about this report visit

About ResearchAndMarkets

ResearchAndMarkets is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900