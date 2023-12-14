Bic: Disclosure Of Trading In Own Shares For November 2023

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Disclosure Of Trading In Own Shares
For November 2023
CLICHY – December 14, 2023
In compliance with general regulation on share buy-backs, SOCIÉTÉ BIC declares below the transactions made on its own shares for November 2023:
| Date
| Number of shares
| Average weighted price in €
| Amount in €
| 07/11/2023
| 40
| 59,4563
| 2 378,25
| 09/11/2023
| 6 561
| 61,6398
| 404 418,45
| 10/11/2023
| 11 000
| 61,6118
| 677 729,80
| 13/11/2023
| 5 929
| 60,7315
| 360 077,06
| 14/11/2023
| 10 419
| 61,1056
| 636 659,25
| 15/11/2023
| 11 500
| 61,7045
| 709 601,75
| 16/11/2023
| 12 000
| 61,7984
| 741 580,80
| 17/11/2023
| 10 271
| 61,9270
| 636 052,22
| 20/11/2023
| 12 419
| 61,8362
| 767 943,77
| 21/11/2023
| 12 349
| 61,2394
| 756 245,35
| 22/11/2023
| 12 510
| 61,0582
| 763 838,08
| 23/11/2023
| 12 103
| 62,6236
| 757 933,43
| 23/11/2023
| 3 594
| 62,6500
| 225 164,10
| 24/11/2023
| 16 341
| 62,3128
| 1 018 253,46
| 27/11/2023
| 16 284
| 62,7769
| 1 022 259,04
| 28/11/2023
| 11 500
| 62,5165
| 718 939,75
| 29/11/2023
| 11 293
| 61,9795
| 699 934,49
| 30/11/2023
| 8 000
| 61,8500
| 494 800,00
| 30/11/2023
| 7 487
| 61,6478
| 461 557,25
| TOTAL
| 191 600
| 61,8756
| 11 855 366,31
ABOUT BIC
A world leader in stationery, lighters and shavers, BIC brings simplicity and joy to everyday Life. For more than 75 years, the Company has honored the tradition of providing high-quality, affordable, essential products to consumers everywhere. Through this unwavering dedication, BIC has become one of the most recognized brands and is a trademark registered worldwide. Today, BIC products are sold in more than 160 countries around the world and feature iconic brands such as BIC KidsTM, BIC FlexTM, BodyMark by BICTM, Cello®, Djeep, Lucky Stationary, Rocketbook, Soleil®, Tipp-Ex®, Us. TM, Wite-Out®, Inkbox, and more. In 2022, BIC Net Sales were €2,233.9 million. The Company is listed on Euronext Paris, is part of the SBF120 and CAC Mid 60 indexes, and is recognized for its commitment to sustainable development and education. It has received an A- Leadership score from CDP. For more, visit or follow us on LinkedIn , Instagram , Twitter , or YouTube .
CONTACTS
| Investor Relations team
...
Kimberly Stewart
Head of Investor Relations
+33 6 37 01 42 68
...
| Isabelle de Segonzac
Image 7, Press Relations contact
+ 33 6 89 87 61 39
...
AGENDA
All dates are subject to change
| Full Year 2023 Results
| February 19, 2024, post market close
| First Quarter 2024 Results
| April 23, 2024, post market close
| 2023 AGM
| May 29, 2024
Attachment
BIC_Trading in own shares_NOV23
MENAFN14122023004107003653ID1107598763
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.