Physician Collaborators Now Supporting Nurse Practitioners In 30 States

The company expands NP support to 30 states, working to break barriers in healthcare access.

JERSEY CITY, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, December 14, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Physician Collaborators , a leading provider of collaborative physician services for nurse practitioners (NPs), today announced that it has expanded its services to 30 states, allowing it to support primary care practices across the country. The company's network of board-certified physicians now provides support to NPs practicing in CO, CT, DC, DE, FL, GA, ID, IL, IN, IA, KS, ME, MD, MA, MO, NE, NJ, NM, NY, OH, PA, SC, TN, TX, UT, VA, VT, and WY.

“Our service seamlessly connects nurse practitioners with collaborative physicians, allowing them to start independent practices” said Dr. Stephen Kelly, co-founder of Physician Collaborators.“Our goal is to increase access and break down barriers to care, in order to reach historically underserved patient populations.”

“Our team of experienced physicians is committed to supporting NPs in providing high-quality care to their patients,” said Kelly.“We believe that advanced practitioners play a vital role in the healthcare system, and we are committed to helping them succeed in their independent practices.”

Physician Collaborators provides support to NP's in Internal Medicine, Family Medicine, Urgent Care and Psychiatry. To learn more or to request a quote for your independent practice, please visit the company's website at .

About Physician Collaborators

Physician Collaborators is a group of board-certified physicians actively practicing Internal Medicine, Family Medicine, Emergency Medicine and Psychiatry. Each of the doctors has over a decade of experience supervising Nurse Practitioners and Physician Assistants and has a desire to help advanced practitioners succeed in their independent medical practices.

