Brooklyn's Garden Acupuncture Shares Research: Allergies Improved With Ozone Therapy

Brooklyn's Garden Acupuncture Explain How Allergies Are Improved With Ozone Therapy - Improving Allergy Symptoms By Resolving A Root Cause

- Katrin H.BROOKLYN, NY, USA, December 14, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- We will share studies for the effectiveness of ozone therapy for the treatment of allergies – see the links below for full publications.Regardless of whether the body responds with skin symptoms (e.g., food or contact allergy), watery eyes, runny nose, shortness of breath (usually after contact with an inhaled allergen) – the mechanism of the allergy is always based on an unbalanced immune response .Immunomodulating effect of ozone therapy – is a mechanism by which it is effective in the fight against allergies. This is not only an effect that alleviates the symptoms of allergies but goes much deeper – to the root of the problem or overactive immune system. Ozone restores, among others balance between Th1 and Th2 lymphocytes [these lymphocytes are important in fighting against infection of diseases such as tuberculosis].With the use of ozone therapy, and preferably also support with a proper diet, and herbal therapy after the first series of systemic ozone therapy treatments the observation of the severity of allergy symptoms is potentially possible. With a strong and long-lasting allergy, there is often a need to repeat the series.At Garden Acupuncture patients notice an improvement in their allergy symptoms after a course of 8 total treatments, which includes acupuncture, ozone therapy, and Chinese Herbal Medicine. Unfortunately, as the seasons have become more erratic in the past 5+ years some patients with longer lasting and more severe allergies will require twice the amount of care as stated above for similar results. Although anecdotal average reduction of patient symptoms is generally reduced by more than 50% compared to their initial stage.

