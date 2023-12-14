(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Epoxy Composite Market Trends, Size, Revenue, and Drivers from 2024 to 2033

The Business Research Company's Epoxy Composite Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

- The Business Research Company

December 14, 2023

The epoxy composite market is extensively addressed in The Business Research Company's "Epoxy Composite Global Market Report 2024, providing comprehensive coverage. According to TBRC's forecast, the epoxy composite market size is projected to reach $49.86 billion by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.6%.

The expansion in the Epoxy Composite market is attributed to the burgeoning automotive industry. The Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to possess the largest market share in the epoxy composite market. Key players in the epoxy composite market comprise Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, Toray Industries Inc., Westlake Epoxy Inc., Arkema S.A., Nanya Plastics Corporation, Owens Corning, Sika AG, Huntsman Corp. LLC, Teijin Ltd., and Aditya Birla Chemicals.

Epoxy Composite Market Segments

.By Fiber Type: Glass Fiber, Carbon Fiber, Other Fiber Types

.By Manufacturing Process: Lay-up, Compression Molding, Resin Injection, Resin Transfer Molding, Filament Winding, Pultrusion

.By End User: Aerospace And Defense, Automotive, Electrical And Electronics, Wind Energy, Sporting Goods, Marine, Piping, Other End Users

.By Geography: The global epoxy composite market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Epoxy composite is a polymer material that uses epoxy resin to create a polymer matrix reinforced with fibers or other materials. They offer low densities relative to metals and high strength-to-weight ratios, making them ideal for aerospace and automotive applications.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Epoxy Composite Market Trends And Strategies

4. Epoxy Composite Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Epoxy Composite Market Size And Growth

......

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company has published over 3000+ detailed industry reports, spanning over 3000+ market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

Global Market Model – Market Intelligence Database

The Global Market Model, The Business Research Company's flagship product, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets that help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

