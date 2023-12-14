Global Academic Research And Development Market Forecast 2024-2033 Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Academic Research And Development Global Market Report 2024

The Business Research Company's global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2024 and forecasted to 2033

December 14, 2023

The Business Research Company's“Academic Research And Development Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC's market forecast, the academic research and development market size is predicted to reach $742.08 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.4%.

The growth in the academic research and development market is due to the growing importance of research ethics and integrity. North America region is expected to hold the largest academic research and development market share . Major players in the academic research and development market include Amazon Inc., Google LLC, Microsoft Corporation, JPMorgan Chase & Co., Meta Platforms Inc.

Academic Research And Development Market Segments

.By Specialties: Medicine And Healthcare, Engineering And Technology, Social Sciences, Natural Sciences, Humanities And Arts

.By Type Of Funding: Public, Private

.By Technology Focus: Information Technology And Computer Science, Biotechnology And Life Sciences, Nanotechnology And Materials Science, Energy And Environmental Sciences

.By Industry: Healthcare, Energy, Manufacturing, Information Technology, Transportation

.By Geography: The global academic research and development market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Academic Research and Development (R&D) refers to the systematic and organized process of creating new knowledge, advancing existing knowledge, and developing innovative solutions through scientific investigation and experimentation that will assist in solving the problem or dealing with the situation. Its primary purpose is to advance existing products, and current product lines to provide new knowledge that promotes development.

