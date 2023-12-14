Global Artificial Intelligence In E-Commerce Market Is Projected To Grow At A 14.9% Rate Through The Forecast Period

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Artificial Intelligence In E-Commerce Global Market Report 2024

The Business Research Company's global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2024 and forecasted to 2033

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, December 14, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The Business Research Company's“Artificial Intelligence In E-commerce Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC's market forecast, the artificial intelligence in e-commerce market size is predicted to reach $14.07 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.9%

The growth in the artificial intelligence in e-commerce market is due to the spike in online shopping. North America region is expected to hold the largest artificial intelligence in e-commerce market share. Major players in the artificial intelligence in e-commerce market include Apple Inc., Google LLC, Microsoft Corporation, Amazon Web Services Inc., Siemens AG.

Artificial Intelligence In E-commerce Market Segments

.By Technology: Natural language processing (NLP), Deep Learning, Machine Learning

.By Deployment: Cloud, On-Premise

.By Application: Customer Relationship Management, Supply Chain Analysis, Fake Review Analysis, Warehouse Automation, Merchandizing, Product Recommendation, Customer Service, Other Applications

.By End User: Information Technology(IT) And Telecommunication, Retail And E-Commerce, Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI), Healthcare, Manufacturing, Automotive, Other End User

.By Geography: The global artificial intelligence in e-commerce market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Learn More On The Market By Requesting A Free Sample (Includes Graphs And Tables):



Artificial intelligence in e-commerce refers to applying AI technologies and techniques to enhance various aspects of online shopping and improve the overall customer experience in electronic commerce. AI is used in e-commerce to improve the customer experience, increase sales, optimize operations and reduce costs.

Read More On The Artificial Intelligence In E-commerce Global Market Report At:



The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Artificial Intelligence In E-commerce Market Characteristics

3. Artificial Intelligence In E-commerce Market Trends And Strategies

4. Artificial Intelligence In E-commerce Market - Macro Economic Scenario

5. Global Artificial Intelligence In E-commerce Market Size and Growth

......

32. Global Artificial Intelligence In E-commerce Market Competitive Benchmarking

33. Global Artificial Intelligence In E-commerce Market Competitive Dashboard

34. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Artificial Intelligence In E-commerce Market

35. Artificial Intelligence In E-commerce Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

36. Appendix

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Artificial Intelligence Chip Global Market Report 2023



Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Drug Discovery Global Market Report 2023



Artificial Intelligence Services Global Market Report 2023



Contact Information

The Business Research Company:

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: ...

Check out our:

LinkedIn:

Twitter:

Facebook:

YouTube:

Blog:

Healthcare Blog:

Global Market Model: global-market-model

Oliver Guirdham

The Business Research Company

+44 20 7193 0708

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

YouTube

AI Powered Storage Market