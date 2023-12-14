Global Artificial Intelligence In E-Commerce Market Is Projected To Grow At A 14.9% Rate Through The Forecast Period

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Artificial Intelligence In E-Commerce Global Market Report 2024
- The Business Research Company
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, December 14, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The Business Research Company's“Artificial Intelligence In E-commerce Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC's market forecast, the artificial intelligence in e-commerce market size is predicted to reach $14.07 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.9%
The growth in the artificial intelligence in e-commerce market is due to the spike in online shopping. North America region is expected to hold the largest artificial intelligence in e-commerce market share. Major players in the artificial intelligence in e-commerce market include Apple Inc., Google LLC, Microsoft Corporation, Amazon Web Services Inc., Siemens AG.
Artificial Intelligence In E-commerce Market Segments
.By Technology: Natural language processing (NLP), Deep Learning, Machine Learning
.By Deployment: Cloud, On-Premise
.By Application: Customer Relationship Management, Supply Chain Analysis, Fake Review Analysis, Warehouse Automation, Merchandizing, Product Recommendation, Customer Service, Other Applications
.By End User: Information Technology(IT) And Telecommunication, Retail And E-Commerce, Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI), Healthcare, Manufacturing, Automotive, Other End User
.By Geography: The global artificial intelligence in e-commerce market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Learn More On The Market By Requesting A Free Sample (Includes Graphs And Tables):
Artificial intelligence in e-commerce refers to applying AI technologies and techniques to enhance various aspects of online shopping and improve the overall customer experience in electronic commerce. AI is used in e-commerce to improve the customer experience, increase sales, optimize operations and reduce costs.
Read More On The Artificial Intelligence In E-commerce Global Market Report At:
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Artificial Intelligence In E-commerce Market Characteristics
3. Artificial Intelligence In E-commerce Market Trends And Strategies
4. Artificial Intelligence In E-commerce Market - Macro Economic Scenario
5. Global Artificial Intelligence In E-commerce Market Size and Growth
......
32. Global Artificial Intelligence In E-commerce Market Competitive Benchmarking
33. Global Artificial Intelligence In E-commerce Market Competitive Dashboard
34. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Artificial Intelligence In E-commerce Market
35. Artificial Intelligence In E-commerce Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
36. Appendix
