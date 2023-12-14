Anti-Inflammatory Therapeutics Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Anti-Inflammatory Therapeutics Global Market Report 2024

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, December 14, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The Business Research Company's“Anti-Inflammatory Therapeutics Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC's market forecast, the anti-inflammatory therapeutics market size is predicted to reach $135.6 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.3%.

The growth in the anti-inflammatory therapeutics market is due to the increasing prevalence of inflammatory bowel disease. North America region is expected to hold the largest anti-inflammatory therapeutics market share. Major players in the anti-inflammatory therapeutics market include Pfizer Inc., Johnson and Johnson Limited, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Merck and Co. Inc., AbbVie Inc..

Anti-Inflammatory Therapeutics Market Segments

.By Drug Class: Nonsteroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drugs (NSAIDs), Corticosteroids, Anti-Inflammatory Biologics

.By Indication: Arthritis, Respiratory Diseases, Multiple Sclerosis, Psoriasis, Inflammatory Bowel Diseases, Other Inflammatory Diseases

.By Distribution Channel: Retail Pharmacies, Hospital Pharmacies, Online Distribution

.By Geography: The global anti-inflammatory therapeutics market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Anti-inflammatory therapeutics refer to prescription medications that treat pain, lessen inflammation, and lower a high body temperature. It acts as a host response modifier and plays a crucial role in managing acute and chronic headaches, painful phases, sprains, and strain problems.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Anti-Inflammatory Therapeutics Market Characteristics

3. Anti-Inflammatory Therapeutics Market Trends And Strategies

4. Anti-Inflammatory Therapeutics Market - Macro Economic Scenario

5. Global Anti-Inflammatory Therapeutics Market Size and Growth

......

32. Global Anti-Inflammatory Therapeutics Market Competitive Benchmarking

33. Global Anti-Inflammatory Therapeutics Market Competitive Dashboard

34. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Anti-Inflammatory Therapeutics Market

35. Anti-Inflammatory Therapeutics Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

36. Appendix

