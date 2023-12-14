TACO BELL OPENS RENOVATED SHAWNEE MISSION LOCATION

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SHAWNEE MISSION, Kan., Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Diversified Restaurant Group (DRG), one of the largest Taco Bell franchisees, will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the newly renovated Taco Bell at 12014 Shawnee Mission Pkwy, Kansas. The community is welcomed to attend the event on Friday, December 15, 2023, at 2:30 pm CT to view the ribbon cutting and enjoy food and refreshments.

Guests who visit the restaurant will find an updated dining experience with new communal seating and renovated restrooms. The ordering process has also been improved with two digital menu boards and mobile kiosks to expedite mobile orders.

"We are thrilled to unveil the reimagined Taco Bell experience at our newly renovated location! This vibrant space not only pays homage to the beloved flavors our customers know and love but also redefines the Taco Bell experience with a fresh and exciting twist," said Kara Ramirez, VP of Operations of DRG Kansas City. "We look forward to welcoming the community this Friday."

Guests will also receive an online special of spend $15 and get 20% off on DoorDash. To place an order with the Overland Park Taco Bell, download the Taco Bell app or use your favorite delivery provider from the App Store or Google Play.

About Diversified Restaurant Group

Diversified Restaurant Group is a restaurant business comprised of owners and operators working to innovate and grow with quick service and fast casual brands across the country. What started as a limited partnership in a 30-unit Taco Bell franchise in 2012, has since grown into a 350+ unit, multi-brand QSR operation with restaurants in Nevada, California, Kansas, Missouri and Alaska.

