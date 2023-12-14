Embryo Glue Market Size To Grow USD 16.8 Million By 2029 At A CAGR Of 12% | Valuates Reports

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) BANGALORE, India, Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

Embryo Glue Market

is Segmented by Application (Medical Institutions, Laboratories & Research Institutions), by Type (10ml/Vial, 20ml/Vial): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2029. It is Published in Valuates Reports Under the Category of Medical Devices & Equipment .

The global Embryo Glue Market was valued at 7.5 Million USD in 2022 and is anticipated to reach 16.8 Million USD by 2029, witnessing a

CAGR of 12% during the forecast period 2023-2029.

Major Factors Driving the Growth of Embryo Glue Market

A supportive regulatory environment, ongoing research and development initiatives to enhance fertility treatments, a patient-centric approach with personalized medicine in reproductive healthcare, growing awareness and acceptance of infertility treatments, a rise in maternal age leading to delayed childbearing, a focus on improving pregnancy success rates, the expansion of global fertility tourism , and the growing demand for assisted reproductive technologies (ART) are all driving the growth of the embryo glue market.

All of these things work together to make Embryo Glue-a specialized embryo transfer medium-widely accepted as a crucial element in raising fertility treatment success rates across the world.

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF THE EMBRYO GLUE MARKET

The growing need for assisted reproductive technologies (ART) is a major factor driving the expansion of the embryo glue industry. More couples are turning to assisted reproductive technologies (ART), such as in vitro fertilization (IVF) , as a workable alternative as the world's infertility rates continue to rise. A vital tool in the field of reproductive medicine, embryo glue is a specialized embryo transfer medium that helps to increase the success rates of these operations.

Growing public knowledge and acceptance of ART and other infertility therapies is a major factor in the market's expansion. The demand for Embryo Glue has increased as a result of societal developments that are de-stigmatizing infertility and increasing acceptance of alternative reproductive alternatives. Couples are now more eager to investigate and spend money on fertility treatments.

An increasing risk of infertility is caused by an aging mother population and a propensity to put off having children. Due to a number of reasons, more women are postponing having children, which means that there is an increasing need for fertility treatments like IVF and, therefore, Embryo Glue. The function that Embryo Glue plays in enhancing the chances of successful implantation becomes crucial under these circumstances.

Increasing pregnancy success rates is the consistent aim driving the Embryo Glue business. Medical professionals and reproductive clinics are beginning to recognize the importance of factors influencing embryo implantation. The composition of Embryo Glue, which provides the perfect environment for embryos after transfer, supports this objective.

The concept of fertility tourism in which single people or couples travel abroad to have reproductive therapies, has increased the market for embryo glue. Global market expansion is being driven by fertility clinics using cutting-edge technology and premium media like Embryo Glue to draw in people looking for dependable and efficient infertility treatments. An encouraging regulatory framework has been essential in promoting the commercial expansion of embryo glue. Embryo Glue has been seamlessly incorporated into fertility treatment procedures thanks to regulatory agencies' recognition of the significance of reproductive technologies and the provision of clear rules for its usage, which have inspired trust in patients and healthcare professionals.

The Embryo Glue market has been impacted by a patient-centric approach and the push toward personalized therapy in reproductive healthcare. Customizing fertility treatments to each patient's requirements and characteristics including the use of specialized media like Embryo Glue shows how the industry is responding to trends in personalized care and reflects a greater awareness of the distinct elements impacting reproductive results.

EMBRYO GLUE MARKET

SHARE ANALYSIS

The Embryo Glue market is growing in North America, mostly because of the region's sophisticated healthcare system and high degree of ART knowledge. The region's well-established reproductive clinics and technical developments, particularly in the US and Canada, have led to the widespread usage of Embryo Glue.

Key Players :



Reprobiotech Corp

Vitrolife AB

Sequential Culture Medium

FUJIFILM Irvine Scientific AIVFO

