Director/PDMR Shareholding

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Foresight VCT PLC
LEI: 213800GNTY699WHACF46
Notification of Interests of Directors
14 December 2023
The Board of Foresight VCT plc announces, as part of the Offer for Subscription dated 15 November 2023, the following participation by Directors in the allotment dated 14 December 2023:
| Director
| Shares Allotted
| Margaret Littlejohns
| 11,737
| Patricia Dimond
| 23,474
| David Ford
| 29,342
For further information please contact:
Gary Fraser, Foresight Group: 0203 667 8181
MENAFN14122023004107003653ID1107598723
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.