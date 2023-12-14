(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Business Research Company's global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

LONDON, Dec. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per The Business Research Company's Alcoholic Hepatitis Treatment Global Market Report 2023, the global alcoholic hepatitis treatment market is set for substantial growth, with an expected increase from $2.70 billion in 2022 to $2.95 billion in 2023 , reflecting a robust Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 9.1% . Looking ahead, the alcoholic hepatitis treatment market is forecasted to reach $3.95 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 7.6%.



Rising Prevalence of Alcohol-Induced Liver Diseases

The alcoholic hepatitis treatment market is anticipated to witness remarkable growth due to the escalating prevalence of liver diseases caused by alcohol consumption. Alcoholic liver disease, stemming from damaged liver function, is a critical health concern globally. The demand for alcoholic hepatitis treatment is poised to increase, with a significant rise in alcohol-related liver disease-related deaths and liver failures predicted. This surge underscores the urgent need for effective treatment, contributing to the alcoholic hepatitis treatment market's growth.

Learn More In-Depth On The Alcoholic Hepatitis Treatment Market

Product Innovations Reshaping Treatment Landscape

A prominent trend in the alcoholic hepatitis treatment market is the focus on product innovations by key industry players. Companies are striving to introduce novel products to sustain their market positions. For example, Roche Holding AG recently launched the Elecsys HCV Duo, an advanced dual antibody and antigen hepatitis C virus diagnostic test. This innovative test allows simultaneous and independent detection of the hepatitis C virus (HCV) antigen and antibody status from a single human plasma or serum sample. Early diagnosis is crucial, enabling physicians to identify active HCV infections and initiate timely treatment, reducing the risk of severe complications.

Market Segmentation:



Drug Treatment Stem Cell Therapy



Corticosteroids

Hemorheologic Agents

Monoclonal Antibodies

Anabolic Steroids Other Drug Classes



Oral Injectable



Hospital

Clinic Private Treatment Center

North America Takes the Lead; Poised for Rapid Growth

In 2022, North America emerged as the largest region in the alcoholic hepatitis treatment market, and it is expected to maintain this position while experiencing the fastest growth in the forecast period. The region's healthcare infrastructure and focus on advanced medical treatments contribute to its prominence in the global market.

Get A Free Sample Of The Global Alcoholic Hepatitis Treatment Market Report

This comprehensive alcoholic hepatitis treatment market report on the alcoholic hepatitis treatment market not only anticipates substantial market growth but also delves into key drivers and emerging trends. Stakeholders, from pharmaceutical leaders to healthcare investors, can leverage this information to make informed decisions, navigate market dynamics, and capitalize on emerging opportunities. As the demand for alcoholic hepatitis treatment rises, stakeholders stand to gain valuable insights for strategic decision-making and contributing to improved patient outcomes.

Alcoholic Hepatitis Treatment Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company provides insights on the alcoholic hepatitis treatment market size, alcoholic hepatitis treatment market segments, alcoholic hepatitis treatment market trends, drivers and restraints, major competitors' market positioning, revenues and market shares.

The Business Research Company has published over 6,500+ industry reports, covering more than 2,500+ market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

Check Out Similar Market Intelligence Reports By The Business Research Company:

Hepatitis Drugs Global Market Report 2023

Non Alcoholic Steatohepatitis Treatment Global Market Report 2023

Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) Global Market Report 2023

Learn More About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company is a market intelligence firm pioneering in company, market, and consumer research. With offices all around the world, TBRC has specialist consultants in a variety of fields, including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services, chemicals, and technology.

Global Market Model – World's Most Comprehensive Database

The Business Research Company's flagship product, Global Market Model , is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 58 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets which help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

CONTACT: The Business Research Company Europe: +44 207 1930 708 Asia: +91 8897263534 Americas: +1 315 623 0293 Email: ... Follow us on: LinkedIn: Twitter: Facebook: YouTube: Blog: Healthcare Blog: Global Market Model: