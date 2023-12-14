'Bigg Boss 17': Munawar's Ex Ayesha Khan To Enter As Wild Card

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Dec 14 (IANS) Star stand up comedian and singer Munawar Faruqui's ex-girlfriend Ayesha Khan is all set to enter "Bigg Boss 17".

Ayesha will be the fourth wildcard entrant after Manasvi Mamgai, Samarth Jurel and K-pop singer Aoora.

Ayesha is a social media influencer.

According to a source close to IANS, her entry is not yet confirmed, but can enter in the upcoming episode after the Weekend Ka Vaar, hosted by Salman Khan.

Ayesha has a following of 2 million on social media. She even follows and is followed by Munawar's girlfriend Nazila. The show airs on Colors and Jio Cinema.

