National Billiards & Snooker: Anupama Rallies To Stun Amee For Maiden Senior National Crown

(MENAFN- IANS) Chennai, Dec 14 (IANS) Tamil Nadu's Anupama Ramachandran rallied from two-nil down to upset defending champion Amee Kamani (Madhya Pradesh) 3-2 in the women's billiards final of the 90th National Billiards & Snooker Championships at the Nehru Indoor Stadium here on Thursday.

It turned out to be third time lucky for Anupama after losing the 6-Red snooker final on Sunday and the 15-Red snooker final on Wednesday to Amee, as she bounced back to deny her opponent the treble that the Madhya Pradesh cueist achieved in 2017.

“It feels special to win my first senior National title, and to do it in front of my family, friends and the Tamil Nadu Billiards & Snooker Association community,” said Anupama, who took the final three frames 101-60, 101-82,101-54.

Amee was clearly in control after winning the opening two frames 102-41 and 100-55, but it all went down from there.“I don't know what went wrong. I think it's just destiny and I accept it. Anupama played really well after I took the lead,” Amee said.

