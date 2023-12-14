Security Today Announces Winners Of The 2023 Cybersecured Awards

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WOODLAND HILLS, CA, Dec. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Woodland Hills, Calif., December 14, 2023 – Today, Security Today, a part of 1105 Media, is pleased to announce the 2023 CyberSecured Awards winners. Fifteen companies are being recognized this year for their network products and other cybersecurity initiatives that secure our world today.

“In the ever-changing world of cybersecurity, there's always a need for innovations and new ideas,” said Ralph C. Jensen, publisher of Security Today magazine.“This year, we had numerous entries pour in for our fourth annual CyberSecured Awards program, all of which showcased their brand's strong commitment to safety and security.”

A panel of judges selected from the cybersecurity industry by the editorial staff of Security Today reviewed the submitted materials to determine the winners. To ensure fairness, judge names are being kept confidential.

The 2023 award winners are:

Access Control

Axis Powered by Genetec: Genetec

AI Gun Detection

Konica Minolta's REACT – Visible Weapon Detection: Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc.

AI Security, Machine Learning

(TIE)

X eries AI PTZ PLUS Cameras: Hanwha Vision America; and Moderator: CalypsoAI

Authentication

ManageEngine AD360: ManageEngine

Automated Security Controls Assessments (ASCA)

CardinalOps Detection Posture Management: CardinalOps

Autonomous Penetration Testing

NodeZero: Horizon3

Cloud Security

(TIE)

NETSCOUT Omnis Cyber Intelligence: NETSCOUT; and Cloud Secure CNAPP: DataTheorem

Data Center Security

StarLink Fire MAX Fire Alarm Communicators: NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc.

Data Loss Prevention

(TIE)

Keepit Backup and Recovery for Azure AD (Entra ID): Keepit; and ManageEngine Log360 Cloud: ManageEngine

Data Security Posture Management

OwnSecure: Own Company

Disaster Recovery / Business Continuity

Keepit Backup and Recovery for Azure AD (Entra ID): Keepit

Endpoint Security

(TIE)

DINION 7100i IR: Bosch Security and Safety Systems; and Tanium Converged Endpoint Management (XEM): Tanium

Enterprise Security

C4 Intelligence Platform: Third Wave Innovations

Fraud Protection

HYAS Insight: HYAS Infosec Inc.

Identity Management

(TIE)

TruEmpower Scam Blocker: TransUnion; and Omada Identity Cloud: Omada

IoT/IooT Security / Critical Infrastructure

Xage Fabric: Xage Security

Mobile API Threat Protection

Mobile Protect SDK: DataTheorem

Network Security

Versa SASE: Versa Networks

Network Surveillance Camera

X Series AI Camera Line: i-PRO

Policy Management

Tufin Orchestration Platform: Tufin

Quantum Computing

QuProtect: QuSecure

Remote Monitoring And Management

StarLink Fire MAX Fire Alarm Communicators: NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc.

Threat Intelligence

(TIE)

HYAS Insight: HYAS Infosec Inc.; and Cybersixgill IQ: Cybersixgill

Information on the 2024 Security Today Cybersecured contest will be available on next year.

