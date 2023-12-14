Security Today Announces Winners Of The 2023 Cybersecured Awards

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WOODLAND HILLS, CA, Dec. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Woodland Hills, Calif., December 14, 2023 – Today, Security Today, a part of 1105 Media, is pleased to announce the 2023 CyberSecured Awards winners. Fifteen companies are being recognized this year for their network products and other cybersecurity initiatives that secure our world today.
“In the ever-changing world of cybersecurity, there's always a need for innovations and new ideas,” said Ralph C. Jensen, publisher of Security Today magazine.“This year, we had numerous entries pour in for our fourth annual CyberSecured Awards program, all of which showcased their brand's strong commitment to safety and security.”
A panel of judges selected from the cybersecurity industry by the editorial staff of Security Today reviewed the submitted materials to determine the winners. To ensure fairness, judge names are being kept confidential.
The 2023 award winners are:
Access Control
Axis Powered by Genetec: Genetec
AI Gun Detection
Konica Minolta's REACT – Visible Weapon Detection: Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc.
AI Security, Machine Learning
(TIE)
X eries AI PTZ PLUS Cameras: Hanwha Vision America; and Moderator: CalypsoAI
Authentication
ManageEngine AD360: ManageEngine
Automated Security Controls Assessments (ASCA)
CardinalOps Detection Posture Management: CardinalOps
Autonomous Penetration Testing
NodeZero: Horizon3
Cloud Security
(TIE)
NETSCOUT Omnis Cyber Intelligence: NETSCOUT; and Cloud Secure CNAPP: DataTheorem
Data Center Security
StarLink Fire MAX Fire Alarm Communicators: NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc.
Data Loss Prevention
(TIE)
Keepit Backup and Recovery for Azure AD (Entra ID): Keepit; and ManageEngine Log360 Cloud: ManageEngine
Data Security Posture Management
OwnSecure: Own Company
Disaster Recovery / Business Continuity
Keepit Backup and Recovery for Azure AD (Entra ID): Keepit
Endpoint Security
(TIE)
DINION 7100i IR: Bosch Security and Safety Systems; and Tanium Converged Endpoint Management (XEM): Tanium
Enterprise Security
C4 Intelligence Platform: Third Wave Innovations
Fraud Protection
HYAS Insight: HYAS Infosec Inc.
Identity Management
(TIE)
TruEmpower Scam Blocker: TransUnion; and Omada Identity Cloud: Omada
IoT/IooT Security / Critical Infrastructure
Xage Fabric: Xage Security
Mobile API Threat Protection
Mobile Protect SDK: DataTheorem
Network Security
Versa SASE: Versa Networks
Network Surveillance Camera
X Series AI Camera Line: i-PRO
Policy Management
Tufin Orchestration Platform: Tufin
Quantum Computing
QuProtect: QuSecure
Remote Monitoring And Management
StarLink Fire MAX Fire Alarm Communicators: NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc.
Threat Intelligence
(TIE)
HYAS Insight: HYAS Infosec Inc.; and Cybersixgill IQ: Cybersixgill
