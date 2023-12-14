Colorado Customer Wins Big With Record-Breaking $3 Million Digital Scratch Ticket

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The MONOPOLYTM 500X Digital Scratch Ticket Ordered on Lotto Marks Biggest Win in Digital Scratch Ticket Order History

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Dec. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lotto , the nation's first online lottery platform to digitally deliver official state draw games and scratch tickets, celebrates a monumental customer win – a $3 Million prize from a MONOPOLYTM 500X scratch ticket.



Merely months after introducing the first-to-market digital scratch ticket offering in Colorado, Ohio, and Texas, the winning ticket not only stands as the most substantial jackpot in the history of digital scratch ticket orders, but serves as a testament to the immense potential of the innovative offering from Lotto.

The winning ticket holder from Colorado has been an avid customer on Lotto and has ordered regularly on the platform over the last year.“I couldn't believe that after two minutes of realizing I won the top prize, I received a call from Lotto letting me know they were on their way with the ticket,” she said.“They are wonderful! I love the convenience of Lotto, especially because I live in a mountain town and sometimes it's difficult to get to the store with the weather conditions.”

Digital scratch tickets allow customers to order and play official state lottery scratch tickets "winever"TM, on their computer, laptop, or preferred mobile device. The seamless user interface design of Lotto's digital scratch tickets offers customers the opportunity to experience the thrill of playing a physical scratch ticket in a digital, secure setting. When a customer orders a scratch ticket via the Lotto online platform, they can use their mouse or touchscreen, depending on their device, to "scratch" the screen and reveal their scanned ticket and potential prize.

As with all tickets ordered on the Lotto platform, digital scratch tickets help contribute incremental funds to meaningful state-run programs across education, parks, emergency responders, veterans' health, and other important services.

Lotto, which is currently available to customers in Arkansas, Colorado, Minnesota, Ohio, New Jersey, New York, and Texas, offers digital access to order official state lottery tickets. Through its secure and convenient solution, Lotto provides an easy way to engage in the lottery.

Customers on Lotto can order official state lottery tickets for popular lottery games including Powerball® and Mega Millions® and digital scratch tickets on their phone, tablet, laptop, or desktop computer. Lotto invites new Colorado customers to use the code 'COLORADO' for a free Powerball® or Mega Millions® ticket only through December 21st.

ABOUT LOTTO INC.

Headquartered in New Jersey, Lotto Inc. is the first digital platform for ordering official state lottery draw games and scratch tickets. Offering a secure, convenient and contactless way to take part in the lottery, the platform enables customers to order on any device, with no app download or deposit required. As a lottery courier enabling user participation in U.S. state lotteries, Lotto helps the lottery contribute incremental funds to state-run programs across education, parks, emergency responders, veterans' health, and other important services. Lotto is currently available in Arkansas, Colorado, Minnesota, Ohio, New Jersey, New York & Texas with plans to expand to additional states in the near future.

