This report provides comprehensive insights about DELYTACT for glioblastoma multiforme (GBM) in the seven major markets. A detailed picture of the DELYTACT for GBM in the 7MM, i.e., the United States, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) and the United Kingdom, and Japan for the study period 2019 -2032 is provided in this report along with a detailed description of the DELYTACT for GBM.

DELYTACT (teserpaturev, formerly DS-1647) is a genetically engineered oncolytic herpes simplex virus type 1 (HSV-1) developed by Daiichi Sankyo. Teserpaturev has triple mutations within the viral genome that cause augmented and selective replication in cancer cells and enhanced induction of antitumor immune response while retaining the high safety features. Teserpaturev is currently the first third-generation oncolytic HSV-1 to be tested in humans. The results of the study will be submitted for publication.

The report provides insights about mechanism of action, dosage and administration, as well as research and development including regulatory milestones, along with other developmental activities. Further, it also consists of future market assessments inclusive of the DELYTACT market forecast analysis for GBM in the 7MM, SWOT, analysts' views, comprehensive overview of market competitors, and brief about other emerging therapies in GBM.

This report provides a detailed market assessment of DELYTACT for glioblastoma multiforme (GBM) in the seven major markets, i.e., the United States, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) and the United Kingdom, and Japan. This segment of the report provides forecasted sales data from 2023 to 2032.

The report provides the clinical trials information of DELYTACT for GBM covering trial interventions, trial conditions, trial status, start and completion dates.

In the coming years, the market scenario for glioblastoma multiforme (GBM) is set to change due to the extensive research and incremental healthcare spending across the world; which would expand the size of the market to enable the drug manufacturers to penetrate more into the market.

The companies are developing therapies that focus on novel approaches to treat/improve the disease condition, assess challenges, and seek opportunities that could influence DELYTACT dominance.

Other emerging products for GBM are expected to give tough market competition to DELYTACT and launch of late-stage emerging therapies in the near future will significantly impact the market.

A detailed description of regulatory milestones, and developmental activities, provide the current development scenario of DELYTACT in GBM. This in-depth analysis of the forecasted sales data of DELYTACT from 2023 to 2032 will support the clients in the decision-making process regarding their therapeutic portfolio by identifying the overall scenario of the DELYTACT in GBM.

What is the product type, route of administration and mechanism of action of DELYTACT?

What is the clinical trial status of the study related to DELYTACT in glioblastoma multiforme (GBM) and study completion date?

What are the key collaborations, mergers and acquisitions, licensing and other activities related to the DELYTACT development?

What are the key designations that have been granted to DELYTACT for GBM?

What is the forecasted market scenario of DELYTACT for GBM?

What are the forecasted sales of DELYTACT in the seven major countries, including the United States, Europe (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan?

What are the other emerging products available and how are these giving competition to DELYTACT for GBM? Which are the late-stage emerging therapies under development for the treatment of GBM?

